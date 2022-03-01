Dunkin launches new menu in Spring 2022

dipping

March kicks off spring and what better way to start the season than with a taste of Dunkin’ new menu. It turns out that this spring you can enjoy a cold brew of extra-light, creamy salted caramel, a creamy and thickened salted caramel latte, a festive shamrock macchiato, two choices of hearty roasted tomato toast and a hot chocolate to serve.

What you need to know about Dunkin’ new spring sips:

New Cold Brew Cream Caramel & Salt

The new Cold Brew Salt Caramel Creme is the perfect blend of an extra light, simmering cold brew with an intense salt caramel flavor topped with a creamy, silky, light caramel froth of salt and caramel for a sweet and savory flavour.

Serve hot or iced, Salt Caramel Signature Latte delivers a delicious combination of salty and sweet in every sip. This latte combines a rich espresso with creamy milk flavored with caramel and salt, topped with whipped cream, topped with a touch of caramel and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Shamrock Rabeek

Dunkin’ Macchiato evokes the holidays to offer customers springtime lucky charms.

The new Shamrock Macchiato incorporates the nuances of a light, rich espresso with the rich, creamy flavor of Irish cream, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the distinct flavor of Irish whiskey. With a bright green undertone, this festive and seasonal drink captures the experience of spring in every sip.

The Dunkin’ Special runs from February 23 to March 22.

To help all customers celebrate the coming of spring, Dunkin’ is offering a cold drink flavored with Salted Caramel and Salted Caramel Creme for $3 starting February 23 through December 22. In addition, all customers who join DD Perks between now and April 26th will receive a free medium cold drink at Online registration.

Dunkin’ also has a perfect toast

New Roasted Tomato and Chickpea Toast is the perfect fresh, seasonal snack for midday, featuring oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy chickpeas, and a rich blend of spices and herbs with a hint of thyme seasoning, all on sourdough bread.

New Roasted Tomato Avocado Toast is a flavor-packed breakfast on the go. This new toast features oven-roasted tomatoes and delicious, creamy avocado topped with an all-bagel seasoning on a sourdough bread.

Chocolate croissant

Dunkin´ pastry creators offer their version of the classic French pastry to enjoy this spring.

The new chocolate croissant is a butter croissant filled with three pieces of chocolate and served hot. This croissant can make the new American “Bonjour” way of saying hello this spring.

* Offer must be redeemed within 7 days of registering with DD Perks®. Up to 1 medium hot or iced coffee per member. Dairy alternatives, cold foams, flavors and espresso shots may incur additional charges. Participation may vary. Limited time offer