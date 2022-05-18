May 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Due to loss of subscribers, Netflix is ​​cutting staff

Due to loss of subscribers, Netflix is ​​cutting staff

Zera Pearson May 18, 2022 2 min read

CDMX /

The issue of red numbers in Netflix It continues to leave many consequences, as this Tuesday is a “broadcast giant” Announced the dismissal of 150 people working for a US-based company due to the economic crisis it is going through.

It should be remembered that during the first quarter of 2022, Netflix reported the existence of a file Losing 200,000 subscribers! when He was thinking of earning just over 2.5 million of people. from the public; Because of this, its shares, which hit a record at the end of last year, are down as much as 70 percent.

“The slowdown in our revenue growth means that we will also have to reduce our increasing costs as a business. Unfortunately, We are laying off about 150 employees today, most of them in the United StatesAbout the company via email.

budget cut

It must be remembered that a few weeks ago the company had mass layoffs in Publishing and Marketing Departmentsin addition to having canceled series that were budgeted for this year and had to postpone other productions that promised to be the best.

“As we explained earlier, our slowdown in growth means we also have to stop cost growth as a company. These changes are tailored to the needs of the business rather than the individual performance of each, which makes implementing them particularly difficult.. None of us want to say goodbye to such good fellows. We are working hard to support them during this difficult transition.”

Netflix and advertising model

One of the basic principles that the leaders themselves have communicated is that they will not advertise the platform like other companies, however, recent reports indicate that Ad-Free Form It could arrive much sooner than expected and this new version could be released At the end of this year.

More on some Netflix series…

See also  Entrepreneur and former candidate Willie Wilson will be ditching Chicago gasoline this Thursday in Chicago | Univision Chicago WGBO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Starbucks notifies cafes in Mexico to stop using the word “Frapuccino” on their menus | News from Mexico

May 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Elon Musk claims Twitter told him he violated a nondisclosure agreement

May 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

WAPA-TV owner acquires radio stations WKAQ580 and KQ105 FM

May 11, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Due to loss of subscribers, Netflix is ​​cutting staff

May 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Marc Anthony: The story behind the tattooed wipe he showed when he got engaged to Nadia Ferreira | JLo | Jennifer Lopez | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

May 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

USA | Florida | The inexperienced passenger landed the plane as the pilot fainted | The world

May 17, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Education Sciences changed its name to the College of Science…

May 17, 2022 Zera Pearson