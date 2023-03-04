Download WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK: Install the latest version for free with no ads on Android and ads | iOS | United States | Mexico | Spain | Peru | usa us mx es pe | uses

In the next note we tell you all the details so that you can download it. Undoubtedly, The WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications all over the world by millions of users. WhatsApp is the instant messaging application that allows users to communicate 24 hours a day. However, an unofficial version is in high demand as well Whatsapp plus, which is a variant with a large number of features that the official version does not offer and that you can make the most of. However, this alternative version also has a series of risks.

What needs to be done to install WhatsApp Plus 2023?

Remember that if you want to get the 2023 version of WhatsApp Plus, you have to make a copy to your account and then delete the original app from your device. After that, you can proceed to download the WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK and activate the Unknown Sources Mode, so that your cell phone can add any application that does not belong to the Play Store.

What are the features of WhatsApp Plus 2023?

Remember that this is an unofficial version of WhatsApp, so you should keep in mind that it has features that may be completely new to you. One of the most important points is that it does not contain any kind of ads. In addition, you can make changes to the last call time, block messages and calls from certain numbers, and have a section where you can change your avatar through platforms like Bitmoji or a different interface color.

But these are not the only positive changes that WhatsApp Plus 2023 brings. Another great advantage of being able to maintain your privacy to the maximum is that you can get rid of the area indicating when to “write” or “record audio” before sending the message with this, No one will be able to tell how much you are about to send something to one of your contacts.

What are the disadvantages of WhatsApp Plus 2023?

WhatsApp Plus 2023 can have many advantages, like those mentioned above, but it may also have some risks, since this is not the official version. Being an unofficial app, it uses servers other than the original server and can be hacked.

On the other hand, WhatsApp can block your account if it detects the use of this application and you may face many problems to recover it, so it is not recommended to install this application on mobile phones.

If you receive an in-app message saying that your account is ‘temporarily suspended’, it means that you may be using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you don’t start using the official version of WhatsApp after your account is temporarily suspended, the company said in a statement. Your account may be permanently suspended.

How to download WhatsApp Plus 2023?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official application, so it is not in the smartphone store. To be able to install it on your cell phone, you must apk download Then we show you the steps so you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link.

Next, install the APK and activate the option to install from unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.

Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown Sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so everything is ready and you can use the app.