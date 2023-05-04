Download version v17.36 for free

Whatsapp plus It is one of the most popular applications for personalizing and improving the experience in The WhatsApp. In this article we will show you how to download and install v17.36 APK without ads and with antiban features. In addition, we will also explain the advantages of using this app compared to other alternatives such as GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Blue, and WhatsApp Red.

Download WhatsApp Plus 17.36 APK

To download WhatsApp Plus version 17.36, follow these simple steps:

Visit the following download link: WhatsApp Plus 17.36 APK Click the download button and wait for the APK file to complete downloading. Once downloaded, locate the file on your device and get ready to install the app.

Prerequisites for installation

Before installing WhatsApp Plus 17.36 APK, you must meet the following requirements:

You have an Android device with version 4.1 or higher.

Enable the “Unknown Sources” option in your device’s security settings.

Back up your WhatsApp chats and media files.

How to install

Follow these steps to successfully install WhatsApp Plus on your Android device:

Open the previously downloaded APK file and tap on “Install”. Wait for the installation to finish, then open the app. Enter your phone number and follow the onscreen instructions to verify your account. If you have backed up your chats, select “Restore” to restore them in WhatsApp Plus.

A video showing how to install WhatsApp Plus v17.36 for free

Advantages

WhatsApp Plus version 17.36 offers several advantages over other alternatives:

No ads Enjoy an ad-free and distraction-free experience.

Enjoy an ad-free and distraction-free experience. against ban Antiban feature ensures that you will not be banned for using this app.

Antiban feature ensures that you will not be banned for using this app. personalization : Customize the look of WhatsApp with themes, colors and fonts.

: Customize the look of WhatsApp with themes, colors and fonts. Advanced Options: Access exclusive features such as call recording, invisible mode, and message scheduling.

Comparison: WhatsApp Plus vs. GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Blue and WhatsApp Red

Whatsapp plus : Offers the best combination of advanced features, customization, and an ad-free experience.

: Offers the best combination of advanced features, customization, and an ad-free experience. GB Whatsapp : It has similar functionality to WhatsApp Plus, but with fewer customization options and no antiban function.

: It has similar functionality to WhatsApp Plus, but with fewer customization options and no antiban function. blue whatsapp : It focuses on customization, but it does not include all the advanced features of WhatsApp Plus.

: It focuses on customization, but it does not include all the advanced features of WhatsApp Plus. Red WhatsApp: Offers an ad-free experience, but lacks many advanced features and customization options.

In conclusion, WhatsApp Plus 17.36 APK is the best choice for those users who are looking to enhance and customize their WhatsApp experience, thanks to its advanced features, customization, and ad-free experience. Also, the antiban feature ensures higher security when using this app.

How to keep WhatsApp Plus updated

To make sure that you are always using the latest version of WhatsApp Plus and enjoying all its new features, follow these tips:

Visit trusted sitesRegularly check trusted and specialized Android app sites for information about the latest WhatsApp Plus updates. Activate notifications: Many websites provide the option to opt in to their notifications, this way you will receive notifications when a new version is available. Check the installed versionYou can check which version of WhatsApp Plus is installed on your device by accessing the Settings menu in the app and selecting Info. from the application.

FAQs

Is it safe to use WhatsApp Plus?

Although WhatsApp Plus is not an official app, the antiban feature in version 17.36 provides better security to prevent being banned by WhatsApp. However, it is always recommended to keep the app up to date and follow proper security practices, such as downloading from trusted websites.

Can I use WhatsApp Plus and the official WhatsApp on the same device?

Yes, it is possible to use both apps on the same device, but you will need to register them with different phone numbers. In this way, you will be able to enjoy the benefits of WhatsApp Plus without stopping to use the official version.

Is WhatsApp Plus compatible with iPhone?

WhatsApp Plus is currently only available for Android devices. There is no official version for the iPhone, though there are similar apps like Watusi that offer similar functionality to iOS users.

Now that you know how to download and install WhatsApp Plus 17.36 APK without ads and with antiban features, you can enjoy an improved and customized experience on WhatsApp. Don’t forget to keep the app up-to-date and follow the security recommendations to ensure proper and hassle-free usage.