August 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Download iPhone 14 display wallpapers here

Download iPhone 14 display wallpapers here

Roger Rehbein August 26, 2022 2 min read

Decorate your iPhone, iPad, or Mac for an “elusive” event to introduce the new iPhone 14.

As you already know, A new Apple event will be held on September 7in any se iPhone 14 will be offered and possibly some products Plus. As expected, we saw some surprises like Secret Easter Egg for the eventwhich can be viewed from any iPhone or iPad, or New Twitter hashtag It is now available for users of the social network.

The event is getting closer and closer, that’s why you’ll probably want to dress up your different outfits for the occasion, and that’s why we chose the assembly The best “Too Far” Apple event wallpapers for iPhone 14 You can use it on different devices: iPhone, iPad and Mac. The wallpapers in question are optimized to work well on these devices, although they can also look great on other mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Best iPhone 14 Show Event Wallpapers

Were the respective backgrounds or backgrounds Created by Apple Guy Basic. There is only one template based on the cover letter that Apple sharedReminiscent of space and galaxies, respective backgrounds have been shared Via Google Drive. There are 3 different versions, Optimized for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Confirmed: iPadOS 16 will be delayed and will not arrive with iOS 16

you may Access the respective wallpapers by clicking on the following links. If you hold down or right-click, you will have the option to save the wallpaper to your device so that you can later apply it as wallpaper:

Apple event wallpapers

Dress up your devices with the new Apple event wallpapers!

Most downloaded wallpapers

If you are looking for the best wallpapers, we have many collection Thousands of wonderful wallpapersfor iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. We also have wallpapers for the latest Apple devices:

See also  China plans to launch missiles to repel an asteroid that may kill life on Earth

for you

© 2022 Difoosion, SL All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

They combined 200,000 photos into one photo

August 25, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will it look like Galaxy S22 Ultra?

August 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

New images of Jupiter shed light on its ‘inner life’

August 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Download iPhone 14 display wallpapers here

August 26, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

She was denied a student visa to the US three times, but she doesn’t feel guilty: “I cried a lot”

August 26, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Olympia is committed to throwing the municipality into a full stadium to advance to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League

August 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The police dispersed the demonstration against LUMA Energy on Fortaleza Street with smoke grenades and pepper spray

August 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward