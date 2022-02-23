February 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Donald Trump praises Putin and describes his movement in Ukraine as "great" - America - International

Donald Trump praises Putin and describes his movement in Ukraine as “great” – America – International

Phyllis Ward February 23, 2022 2 min read

Former President of the United States Donald Trump praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, calling his decision “great.” To recognize the independence of the two breakaway provinces of Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

(Also read: Blinkin cancels meeting with Lavrov due to Russia’s recognition of separatists).

“Here we have a very smart guy. I know him very well. Very good,” Trump said of Putin during an interview on a conservative radio program.

According to the former Republican president, his first reaction after seeing the head of the Kremlin recognize the independence of the separate Ukrainian provinces was to think: “This is great.”

“Putin now says, ‘It’s a big part of Ukraine’ it’s independent. I said ‘How smart is that?’ Trump joked that A military force like the one deployed by Russia should be sent to the US border with Mexico To control irregular migration.

(We recommend: Satellite images show the deployment of Russian forces near Ukraine)

The former US president, who during his tenure always claimed to be in good harmony with Putin, argued that the current situation would not have happened to him in the White House.

“I think he sees this opportunity. I knew I had always wanted in Ukraine. I was talking to him about it. I told him, “You can’t do that, you won’t do it,” but I saw that he wanted to. (…) We were talking about it in depth, ”he said about his conversations with the Russian president.

Trump also expected China to follow Russia’s lead and try to do some action with Taiwan.

See also  Tsunami rocks Tonga island after underwater volcano erupts

The former president, who has hinted that he is considering running for president in 2024, also published a statement today on the crisis in Ukraine, asserting that there was “no reason” to get to this point and hold his successor, Joe Biden, responsible. .

(Read on: What does Russia’s recognition of the separatists in eastern Ukraine mean?)

EFE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The section in the National Palace where I live is “modest” if you compare how Pena Nieto and Calderon were: AMLO

February 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

PREPA ensures that the ‘disruption’ that caused the blackout has occurred in the transmission and distribution system

February 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Say “Turkey” not “Turkey”: Turkey changes its international name

February 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

iPhone 14 will have more battery because it will not have Samsung chips

February 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Donald Trump praises Putin and describes his movement in Ukraine as “great” – America – International

February 23, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

The result of the Melonarios vs Flumininense match, summary and date of the Copa Libertadores match | Libertadores Cup

February 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

How much did Jordi Rosado win in another lap

February 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon