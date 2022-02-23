Donald Trump praises Putin and describes his movement in Ukraine as “great” – America – International

Former President of the United States Donald Trump praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, calling his decision “great.” To recognize the independence of the two breakaway provinces of Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

(Also read: Blinkin cancels meeting with Lavrov due to Russia’s recognition of separatists).

“Here we have a very smart guy. I know him very well. Very good,” Trump said of Putin during an interview on a conservative radio program.

According to the former Republican president, his first reaction after seeing the head of the Kremlin recognize the independence of the separate Ukrainian provinces was to think: “This is great.”

“Putin now says, ‘It’s a big part of Ukraine’ it’s independent. I said ‘How smart is that?’ Trump joked that A military force like the one deployed by Russia should be sent to the US border with Mexico To control irregular migration.

(We recommend: Satellite images show the deployment of Russian forces near Ukraine)

The former US president, who during his tenure always claimed to be in good harmony with Putin, argued that the current situation would not have happened to him in the White House.

“I think he sees this opportunity. I knew I had always wanted in Ukraine. I was talking to him about it. I told him, “You can’t do that, you won’t do it,” but I saw that he wanted to. (…) We were talking about it in depth, ”he said about his conversations with the Russian president.

Trump also expected China to follow Russia’s lead and try to do some action with Taiwan.

The former president, who has hinted that he is considering running for president in 2024, also published a statement today on the crisis in Ukraine, asserting that there was “no reason” to get to this point and hold his successor, Joe Biden, responsible. .

(Read on: What does Russia’s recognition of the separatists in eastern Ukraine mean?)

EFE