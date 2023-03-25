March 25, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Donald Trump: How to Spot Artificial Intelligence-Generated Images Like Fake Photos of Former President’s Arrest

Winston Hale March 25, 2023 3 min read
  • Kailyn Devlin & Joshua Cheetham
  • BBC News

image source, True community

title,

Former US President Donald Trump has released an AI-generated image of himself, but a closer look shows he’s missing fingers.

All images published in this article are fake.

Fake images created by artificial intelligence (AI) tools depicting Donald Trump have surfaced on social media over the past week.

Many have dismissed the arrest of the former president as false, saying that he will face indictment in the coming days for allegedly paying the woman he had an affair with.

As of now, no criminal charges have been brought against the former president.

See also  No Immigrants Day Before and After the Struggle for Immigration Reform in the United States | Univision Immigration News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A US naval challenge to Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea is getting a tepid response

March 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

US is working to meet “unprecedented demand” for passports

March 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Why Did Christian Diet Guru’s Plane Crash in 2021?

March 23, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

The “City Killer” asteroid will pass between Earth and the Moon over the weekend

March 25, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Dilma Rousseff has been chosen as the new head of the BRICS bank

March 25, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Donald Trump: How to Spot Artificial Intelligence-Generated Images Like Fake Photos of Former President’s Arrest

March 25, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Central African Republic changes its Bitcoin law and abandons the path indicated by El Salvador

March 25, 2023 Zera Pearson