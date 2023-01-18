Donald Trump already has a date to kick off his presidential campaign ahead of the 2024 election

Donald Trump already has a date for losing his first presidential campaign in 2024 (AP).

Former President of the United States, Donald TrumpThe countdown to the election has already begun. 2024 And consistent with the campaign. For this, the January 28 His performing First public appearance in South Carolina.

During the event he will be accompanied by two well-known state Republicans; On the one hand, Senator Lindsay GrahamAnother one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, Gov Henry McMaster.

In this case, as his campaign team announced on Tuesday, the former president He will present his campaign’s state leadership team.

On the 28th, Trump will present his campaign’s (AP) state leadership committee.

to State HouseIn Colombiawill attend about 500 peopleAccording to Comprehensive South Carolina officials, several floors inside and outside the building are reserved throughout the day.

Along with the two supporters mentioned above, they will accompany Trump on the 28th State Congress representatives, along with legislators.

Congressman Russell FryHe ousted his opponent Tom Rice in last year’s primaries, pledging to the agency because of the former president’s support. Associated Press That will be in the presentation. “He’s delivered to the American people before, and he can do it again.”Announced as a token of support.

Russell Fry has already confirmed his attendance and full support for Trump in the 2024 presidential election (REUTERS).

while, Nancy Mayswho defeated one of Trump’s endorsed opponents in his own internal GOP primary in 2022, told the agency They will not attend the event That, in contrast to Frye, Waiting to approve a candidate By 2024. He said he would do so “once the field is set”.

Among the remaining Republicans in the South Carolina House delegation, the office William Timmons confirmed that will be presentthat Jeff Duncan has already mentioned his absence and a spokesperson Ralph Norman opened the door and did not provide a definitive answer.

Finally, about Joe WilsonHis office is still there He did not mention his decision.

With the general election still more than a year away, and with all the demographics already in the polls, the Trump team is promoting the event. “An opportunity to highlight the strong support of elected officials in the state We’re approaching a year for the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina.”

In election years (AP), South Carolina has the most influence in the first place to host presidential contests.

It is one from the state Great influence To be one First, presidential nomination contests should be held During election years.

Also, inside 2016When South Carolina was the third state Iowa Y New HampshireTrump’s state victory helped him there Your condition Like the Republican Party.

Trump’s state victory in 2016 helped solidify his position as the Republican favorite (REUTERS).

On the other hand, this phenomenon occurs simultaneously when two The state’s top Republicans are considering their own candidates For the next elections. This has forced Trump to abandon his policy of limited public campaigning, which has led him to organize events mainly in his garden. Sea-a-lakeIn Florida, before or near a small gathering.

