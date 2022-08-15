Dolph Lundgren’s “Mafia” car

Dolph Lundgren has an impressive selection of luxury and sports cars, but there is a “gangster” who never forgets about travel, recreation, family sharing and more. We show you…

In addition to his passion for acting, Dolph Lundgren loves the multi-million dollar collection of cars whose diversity is top notch, including expensive sports cars, luxury cars and classic cars. Because he loves to enjoy incredible bodies that travel many kilometers and deliver the best in speed and performance.

As the front line of their fleet, we see Ferraris, Aston Martins, Spania GTAs and high-performance trucks, showing off their driving prowess in any size, style and efficiency, Typical of brands chosen by the actor who does not miss the best of the moment.

however, There is a special car that became the great “gangster” in his garage, which he uses a lot to move around his home country, with friends, with family. Or simply indulge in everyone’s favorite, known for being an exceptional classic.

It is about excellent ’77 Corvette L82Stunning, functional model The V8 offers 180 horsepower, and a top speed of 246 km/h. Two-door manufacturing for excellent driving and interior comfort.

In the same way, It has a four-speed manual transmission in sporty performance, with leather upholstery on its seats and a blend of imposing image as well as agile performance that make it an essential part of any luxury package.

Dolph Lundgren in his 77 Corvette L82