Dolph Lundgren doesn't own a Lamborghini like Martyn Ford, but he bought this...

Dolph Lundgren has an impressive collection of cars that any car fan would love, and while he doesn’t own a Lamborghini like Martyn Ford, he’s bought another unusual model that you’ll love to meet. We show you…

August 13, 2022, 7:21 pm

Dolph LundgrenAnd the The talented actor who played the villain Evan Drago from the famous movie “Rocky” with Sylvester Stallone, was one of the productions that catapulted him to stardom, In addition to his imposing appearance, which stands out as a competitor to many film projects.

Within the repertoire of the famous Hollywood star, stories such as “The Expendables”, “Rocky Balboa”, “Universal Soldier”, “Creed II: The Legend of Rocky”, “Operation Rescue”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” among many others whose income increased throughout his career, To the extent of appreciation of the great heritage $145 million.

Now, thanks to its fruitful path, which until now still gives people something to talk about, it is too Its collection of cars includes a variety of exclusive models and Although he doesn’t own a Lamborghini Huracán like Martyn Ford, he does boast a great sports car on social networks.

The acquisition that accompanies him anywhere is his Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, worth $300,000 Which hides a V12 engine, it has 533 hp plus a top speed of 320 km / h, highlighting that it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 4 seconds, has an automatic transmission as well as its pleasant environment.

That must be added This car has a special detail that the actor prefers to go out with his fiancée or with his daughters, because he loves the amazing interior Filled with comfort as it is recorded to share with her fans from the family’s favorite car.

Dolph Lundgren showing off his Ferrari 612 Scaglietti