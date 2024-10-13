Do you have hobbies or any pastimes? Not having it can seriously affect your mental health

Having a hobby is not only a form of entertainment, but it is also a powerful tool for improving mental health.

Various studies have shown that spending time on activities we enjoy can reduce stress, improve mood, and increase overall health. In a society where responsibilities and the fast pace of life are the norm, finding moments to pursue a hobby is essential for achieving emotional balance.

Benefits of hobbies for mental health

One of the most relevant studies on the benefits of hobbies was published by the University of California, which found that devoting at least 20 minutes a day to an enjoyable activity can reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. This is especially important because chronic stress can contribute to a number of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

In addition, another study conducted by Oxford University showed that people who regularly engage in a hobby feel greater life satisfaction. By engaging in activities we are passionate about, we feel a sense of accomplishment and purpose, which is crucial to maintaining balanced mental health. Focusing on a creative or challenging activity can help us disconnect from everyday concerns, allowing the mind to relax and rejuvenate.

Recommended hobbies to improve mental health

Not all hobbies have the same effects, but those that require creativity, exercise, or social interaction tend to be the most beneficial. Activities such as drawing, writing, exercising or playing a musical instrument not only stimulate the brain, but also encourage self-expression and the release of endorphins, which are feel-good hormones.

In addition, outdoor activities such as hiking or gardening have been shown to have a particularly positive effect on mental health. A study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology concluded that spending time in nature can reduce anxiety and depression, while promoting feelings of calm and mental clarity.

Impact on emotional health

Taking up a hobby not only provides a form of escape, but can also be a great way to build skills and self-confidence. By devoting time and effort to an activity we are passionate about, we develop emotional resilience and increase our self-esteem. Likewise, hobbies allow us to connect with other people who share our interests, which enhances social support, a key factor in emotional well-being.