Disguised as a sexy devil, La Diosa sang at her recent concert in Miami

Halloween is approaching and what better way to get ready than with a costume party; Gods She sang in her last performance in Miami dressed as a sexy devil.

This Friday, the singer, her staff and the audience attended the Flamingo Theater Bar dressed in costume to experience an amazing night.

While the goddess wore a sexy red short jumpsuit with a devil’s tail, horns and even a trident, her hairdresser Yuel chose to be a vampire and her partner Rey El Mago decided to shun evil and become a bishop.

Snap Instagram / Flamingo Theater Bar

Once again, the Cuban artist shined on stage, gave her best, and made the entire audience dance and enjoy singing her musical songs.

Curvy model Angelina Castro was one of those who lost her cool dancing to “The 40 Pound Papaya”, even though she was dressed as Wonder Woman.

Instagram Capture/Angelina Castro

One of the artists invited to the concert was Baby Lores with whom he sang the bachata song they did together, “Para todo la vida”.

Instagram Capture/Angelina Castro

There was no shortage of moments La Diosa had to share with and take photos with her fans, with some traveling from far and wide to see her live.

Instagram Capture/Yewell Fashion

This is the singer’s second concert at Flamingo. The first was last August and on that occasion She thanked her entire audience for their trust in her.

On that occasion translated “Me dio la gana” He fulfilled the dream of the Cuban young man To sing on stage again.