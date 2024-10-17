Diosdado Cabello said that Juan Carlos I was a “thief” who “stole even the locks.”





diosdado poetry, This Wednesday, the King Emeritus of Spain said, juan Carlos I, “He’s a thief” and “he stole even the locks.”

“The King of Spain, that vagabond who roams the world like a thief, because he even stole door locks. “King Juan Carlos (…) tried to tell the leader (Hugo Chavez) why don’t you shut up,” Cabello said in his weekly program “Con El Mazo Giving.” It is broadcast on the state channel VTV.

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

On November 10, 2007, Juan Carlos I ordered the silence of then-President Chavez for repeatedly boycotting the 17th Ibero-American Summit, when he was the Spanish leader. Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapateroduring his speech.

Furthermore, Capello said that the king, at this point, is “stupid” and “one of the most terrible setbacks that can happen in life,” without disputing his claim.

“What is a king for? (…) Where does this king come from? From Franco’s fascism comes that self-proclaimed king. There are those who accept that. Not here, we do not accept kings from anyone.”

On October 12, the Day of Indigenous Resistance, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated that Spain “must ask forgiveness every day” for the “genocide” that, he insists, it committed in the 15th century against the American peoples. , including the American people. That Venezuela.

The Chavista-dominated parliament urged the Spanish government on October 8 to abolish the monarchy, considering it an institution linked to corruption and “an expression of the extreme right,” and urged Maduro to sever diplomatic, consular and diplomatic relations with the European country.

For his part, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez called on Venezuela to respect Spanish institutions, in response to a question about the agreement approved by the Venezuelan parliament to urge the European country to abolish the monarchy.

With information from EFE