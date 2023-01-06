Dillon Martinez criticizes Alfonso Prada in punishing the Ministry of Equality-Government-Politics

This Wednesday, during the presentation by the Ministry of Equality, in Istamina, Chocó, the social leader Dillon Martínez, representative of the Civic Committee for the Salvation and Dignity of Choco, attacked the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada.



The event was attended by local and national authorities, such as the Vice President, Francia Marquez, as well as Minister Prada, who apparently did not arrive when the leader spoke.

The idea, according to the presenter of the event, was for the social leader to talk about the importance of the Ministry of Equality for society, which is one of the main projects of the Petro government.

But Martinez went further and criticized the Minister of the Interior: “With friends like this, why enemies,” asked one of the leaders of the civil strike in Chocó in 2016 and 2017.

Dillon Martinez, Choco’s social leader. picture: Taken from Dillon Martinez’ Facebook

He began his intervention by remembering when they filled the streets of the cities of the constituency, singing their anthem and to the sound of “the damned people respect it.”

“Hearing the sound of our own drums, we won an agreement that opened the doors to the dignity of the people of this region, but unfortunately for us, they were more frustrations than pathologies, because the pettiness of those who led the Colombian state prevented the said agreements from being fully implemented.

added That these agreements are currently deposited in the Ministry of the Interior, led by Prada.

He added, “We considered him our friend, but with friends so why enemies… Mr. Alfonso Prada did not have the nobility to hold schedules for monitoring agreements, not even for a national decision specifying the procedures for evaluating these agreements,” the commander added.

That is why he asked to “respect our conquests” and He remembers that they worked with Petro to take power.

He called on the state to hold the aforementioned follow-up schedules so that the aforementioned commitments are reflected in the national development plan.

Matthew Garcia

Political writing