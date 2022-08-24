Diego del Barrio is the new Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management at the University of Valparaíso – Diario La Quinta

The Director of the School of Public Administration, Professor Diego del Barrio Vásquez, has been elected as the new Dean of the School of Economics and Administrative Sciences at the University of Valparaíso.

“Individual bodies at the University of Valparaíso are democratically elected by academic staff, and for this reason I thank the faculty in the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences who trusted my project, and who trusted the team that the new dean, who received 53 votes, said, compared to the choice of Professor Lisardo Gómez Bernal, who received 48 votes, “will accompany me, though we will be managing the faculty for the next four years.”

Professor Diego del Barrio Vásquez is a Director General from the University of Chile and a Commercial Engineer, MBA in Business and Management from the Complutense University of Madrid and a candidate for a PhD in Economics, Mentioned in Economics.

He has been teaching at the University of Valparaíso for twelve years, mainly in economics subjects. He was Head of Curriculum Line, Training Coordinator, Member of the College Board representing Academics, Representative before the AFA and since 2019 Director of the College of Public Administration.

In his career, he has developed leadership and management roles in the public and private sectors, tasks marked by placing value in work teams, trust and support in people, and clear visions in the organizations in which he has worked.

The new Dean emphasized that his goal is to make FACEA an entity that overcomes its geographical spread and that manages to grow as a team, with diverse goals in the discipline, but collective when it comes to positioning the College as a national and international reference in university work.

The schools that make up the faculty are the School of Auditing, Public Administration, Business Engineering, International Business, Hotel and Gastronomy Management. All of these schools have a strong regional, public, and government focus. This is why one of the main functions we want to give in our deanship is to position the college as one of the standards in economic and administrative terms in the region. We have the capabilities in college and also in the subjects we work in. That is why this new location of the college will also help in the development and growth of the regional, public and state sectors.

Finally, Del Barrio referred to the aspects of an internal nature, which relate to the “administrative modernization of the College and also the updating of study plans, thus creating a link between undergraduate and postgraduate students of the College to also be able to offer a better quality education to our students.”