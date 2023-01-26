Dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel paid tribute to Alberto Fernandez after his participation in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

Cuba’s dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel Alberto Fernandez has been praised

Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel This Wednesday, he paid tribute to the Argentine president Alberto Fernandez After participating in Seventh summit affiliate Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (silak) in Buenos Aires.

“The leadership of the interim presidency of Argentina as well as the leadership of Alberto Fernandez at the head of that interim presidency were recognized in these years,” Diaz-Canel said during an interview with Radio Argentina.

Alberto Fernandez The Cuban dictator was received by the Argentine Foreign Ministry as part of a series of bilateral meetings after the meeting of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The dictator confirmed that he was pleased after his meeting with the president, but also to meet him with the Argentine vice president, Christina Fernandez de Kirchneras well as with the President of Honduras, Xiomara CastroColombian Gustavo Petro and other left-wing leaders. He particularly noted the comeback Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the presidency of Brazil.

“bosom Lola With that wonderful return to Brazil to SilacI think new moments of hope are opening up Latin America and the Caribbean From the victory of a whole host of progressive movements, left revolutionaries Like Petro in Colombia and Lula in Brazil,” said the dictator.

Diaz-Canel also referred to the sanctions burdening his regime for repeated violations of human rights, the persecution of freedom of expression, and the authoritarianism he controls on the island.

Lola and Alberto Fernandez

“I have no confidence or certainty that management United State We are ready to take steps to end the shameful, criminal and brutal blockade against Cuba (…) but with the support and solidarity that we have from many people in Argentina, Latin America and the Caribbean (…) we have the power to overcome this blockade.

Summit of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States, which surrounded the controversy over inviting dictatorships Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaraguadenounced in various cases by non-democrats Human rights violations , Reaching a consensus to affirm members’ commitment to resolutely advancing the process Mergeand promoting unity and political, economic, social and cultural diversity.

The forum concluded in a document of one hundred points and eleven special declarations that the Latin American and Caribbean target “is fully aware of its expectations” and is “capable of deepening consensus on issues of common concern.”

About VenezuelaThe Community of Latin American and Caribbean States welcomed the “agreements” reached on November 26, 2022 within the framework of the process of dialogue and negotiations between the Venezuelan regime and the opposition. Unified Platform of Venezuelapromoted by the governments of Mexico and Norway.

In this sense, he welcomed “the international community’s support for the implementation of the aforementioned agreements.”

The presence of Diaz Canel and the absence of the Venezuelan dictator at the last moment, Nicolas Maduroadded to that of Nicaragua, Daniel OrtegaThe atmosphere of the forum was marked by the political opposition in Argentina and the leaders of the region themselves. Venezuelan dictator, for whom an arrest warrant was issued for being part of The Sun CartelHe tried to justify his absence from CELAC: “It was because of the macrismo rats, Patricia Bullrich and the judicial party”, blaming the Argentine opposition, which demanded his arrest if he traveled to Buenos Aires.

For his part, Lula explained that Brazil has returned to dialogue with its neighbors in the region and was received warmly and with applause in Buenos Aires, first on an official visit to Argentina and then on his return to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

And in the final declaration of that forum of 33 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, which consisted of 100 points of agreement and 11 special declarations, Condemnation of human rights violations is not included that occur in countries such as Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

