Diaz-Canel’s right arm disabled due to ‘severe discomfort’

Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz Canel He said Friday that his arm had to be immobilized due to “extreme discomfort” and thanked those who were “concerned” about his recovery.

“Many thanks to those who cared for my hanging arm and to the excellent medical team who treated the severe discomfort in my shoulder,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

He explained that his right arm was “temporarily paralyzed.” But “the left one is fully functional, like the rest of the body. Handsome and handsome for the country.”

Previously, a photo was circulated showing Diaz-Canel with arm freezeWhich sparked several comments among followers and critics.

Díaz-Canel went to the Casa de las Américas to participate in an event in which the Heidi Santamaría Medal was awarded to Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

The president shared a photo on his X account where he was seen half-hidden next to the honoree and behind his wife Liz Cuesta; but the photo of the crew did not go unnoticed by netizens, as some of them reacted and made fun of the situation.

Some of the comments were: “Tell Raul to loosen your bonds, but who kicked you and broke your right wing?”

On his right wrist, the ruler usually wears a $13,000 Rolex GMT-Master II, not noticing the contrast between the luxury the leader flaunts and the misery in which the majority of Cubans live.