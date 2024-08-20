Demichelis reveals why he agreed to direct Rayados in his show | First Half

Martin Demichelis was presented as coach of Rayados, a team that accepted him over other offers, which included European clubs, and the Monterrey captain confirms that Monterrey has nothing to envy those institutions.

In the presence of the Board of Directors, chaired by Jose Antonio Noriega and Hector Lara, Demichelis revealed the reason for his decision, also stressing that it was not about the economy.But as for the project the gang is after, he says he’s been following it for a long time.

“The last thing we talked about with Tato or Hectoreven after my representatives, after I counted three times, andue economic. Here we had to go in search of mathematical and methodological conviction and the desire to grow.. If we had not come to common agreement in those parts, or in any of those parts, we would not have advanced further… We were so tempted by the desire to continue to grow and the commitment to forever approaching. To win.”

Why did you come to Rayados?

The Argentine strategist said he was tempted by the Monterrey project, a team that he sees well, so he does not think it needs many moves, as it is the super league leader.

“In a way, we have always been aware of what Monterrey is, and we have been aware of what this institution means around the world and also within Mexico. It is a winning team, and I don’t think we have to change that much from the beginning. But yes, every coach has his ideas, his nuances, and we will try to be intense and then see how we adapt to the matches to be dominant.“

“We are passionate about this profession, we watch football from all over the world, there has always been a connection between Monterrey and Argentina and we have passed many players, Like Gil Franco, like Rivarola, like Matias Kranevitter, like Rogelio Funes Mori the same people who are there now. So, in a way, we were always aware of what Monterrey was, and we were eager to know what this institution meant.

He was even asked if it didn’t seem strange to him to come to a club that had sacked its coach despite being in the top spots, because that’s what happened with Fernando Ortiz, after being eliminated from the League Cup.

“We know that in football, as in very great institutions, Projects are not very long if they are not accompanied by good play.Because I understand that playing well brings you closer to winning.”

However, he explained that this is what football projects are like when they don’t play well, despite getting a decent number of points, because he had witnessed something similar to Tanu, Pointing out that he scored a large number of points and was expelled from River Plate, he stressed that he understands that..

On the other hand, he pointed out the way he wants Monterrey to appear on the pitch and show his stamp soon, stressing that strength is what distinguishes him.

“It’s a great team with a lot of options, with a lot of qualities. With a team that plays well and we will try to improve it, sustain it and improve it.. I like to be aggressive when recovering, and not give the opponent as much time as possible to make mistakes.“

Thank you Tano tattoo

Before starting the Demichelis show, Tatu wanted to acknowledge the work of the previous technical staff headed by Fernando Ortiz.as well as Nico Sanchez, who was the interim helmsman.

“Let me thank our previous coaching staff. Really and sincerely. We would like to express our gratitude to Fernando Ortiz and his coaching staff for the support they have given to the club.. Motivation that we are certain that in this new era and from now on will help our team to continue growing as we always talk about. However, of course, a big thank you also to the interim technical staff who got us out of the circumstances in a difficult moment always and also got us out of that problem with a positive jump.