Delta introduces a sleek new design to its cabins

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will debut a new look this fall with sleek new cabin interiors on its Boeing 757 narrowbody aircraft that will eventually be rolled out across the company’s entire fleet.

The new navy blue and dark gray color palette, which departs from the brighter Delta Blue scheme, is in keeping with interior trends. Subtle red accents and “relaxation-promoting” lighting are part of a design refresh that comes ahead of Delta’s 100th anniversary.

“As we embark on the next century of aviation, this refreshed cabin interior combines utility and beauty to create a fresh, refined and timeless atmosphere, while reflecting the changing tastes and expectations of our customers,” said Mauricio Paris, Vice President. Head of Customer Experience Design, in a press release.

The new cabins will debut on short-haul domestic and international routes later this fall on Boeing 757 aircraft and then appear on wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft in early 2025.

While the interiors are being completely revamped, there will be “no change to seat configuration, size or spacing,” a Delta spokesperson said in response to a question about those aspects of the cabin design.

Delta One’s premium seats will have breathable wool and nylon blend fabric covers designed to better regulate temperature and ergonomically designed leather headrests.

Memory foam cushions are part of the offering on Delta Premium Select and First Class flights, as well as economy seats on widebody aircraft. The main cabin seats feature designer leather with red accents.

The new lighting is designed to create a “relaxed on-board atmosphere” to help customers adjust to time zones.

“For boarding, we focused on the ‘slow down moment’: warm, welcoming lighting that makes the cabin feel spacious and open. At mealtime, we choose colors that give the feeling of having a candlelit dinner, making meals more natural and inviting,” said Paris. “.

“When the lights dim during sleep, we borrow from the setting sun and slowly remove the blue light while incorporating warm amber tones reminiscent of the glow of a sunset. When it is time to wake up, the cabin is slowly illuminated with morning and daylight.

Delta said every plane in the fleet will eventually feature the new cabin design.

“Our goal is to create a unique experience across our diverse fleet, not just a unique subset,” the airline said.