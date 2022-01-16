Dean of the College of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Southern California

Julián Álvarez Escudero, Professor of Surgery, repeats the position of Dean of the Faculty of Medicine College of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Santiago de Compostela (Galicia). At the inauguration, Alvarez Escudero accompanied President Antonio Lopez, who was responsible for the presidency of the law.

“Our faculty members have a series of characteristics that are conferred by their unique entity within a context University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) Based on Galician University System (SUG)”, emphasized the dean. “We are still the only medical and dental college in our community, offering two undergraduate degrees, a doctor’s degree and a dentist’s degree, which have the greatest health impact in Galician society, and we, in this college, make up a very important component of the professionals who take care of you and our health ‘, he insisted according to the data collected before Galician Post.

The Dean also wanted to insist during his opening speech that the center maintains its “inescapable commitment” to Galician society. Alvarez Escudero She also had a special mention for the center’s faculty and research, administration and service staff and students, “Alpha and Omega of the College.”



Challenges of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Galicia

For his part, University President Antonio Lopez agreed with the dean’s words and wanted to emphasize that “we take responsibility and the challenges of existence.” Medical College of GaliciaHe especially thanked the work of the team led by Brigadier General Julian Alvarez Escudero during pandemic. “We were able to move on through difficult times. He emphasized that it was not and is not an easy time.

Head of the Department of Anesthesia at Hospital de Santiago

appointed to department Surgery and medical-surgical specialtiesJulián Álvarez Escudero is also the Head of the Department of Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Pain Management at Santiago University Hospital Complex.

Previously he was president of the Spanish Society of Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Pain Management as well as the National Interdisciplinary Committee. In the field of research, it is attached to a group Translator search for the seriously ill.