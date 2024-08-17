‘Deadpool and Wolverine’: Jennifer Garner’s tough routine to bring ‘Elektra’ to life

The world of cinema contains thousands of stories and tales in which every actor and actress plays the lead role.

It’s not just what happens in front of the cameras that gets all the attention, but thanks to social media, we can learn about the situations that happen behind the camera and that ultimately become part of the mystery that every film cherishes.

This is part of what is happening now after the movie is released.Deadpool Wolverine“Where, amidst the clamor of the masses for their heroes, some situations that were not known are added and begin to see the light. Thus, cinema acquires a new dimension behind every production, and this film in particular is not immune to it.

Jennifer Garner and her intense routine

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.Additionally, the film features a very special cameo as Jennifer Garner once again plays Elektra Natchios, the villain, antihero, and romantic interest of Daredevil, 21 years after she first played the character. Garner previously brought Elektra to life in 2003’s “Daredevil,” starring Ben Affleck, and in 2005’s “Elektra,” which tells her origin story.

Jennifer Garner’s Tough Routine to Revive ‘Elektra’ with ‘Deadpool’ pic.twitter.com/kuPO10cwZy – Showmundial (@ShowmundialShow) August 15, 2024

But in the transition from “Daredevil” to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the character fell to actress Elodie Yung, who played him in at least 10 episodes of the “Daredevil” series, so some may have been surprised to see Garner return in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Recently, Affleck’s ex-girlfriend surprised her followers on social media with a video and a reveal that gives that cinematic boost we talked about earlier. “Electra” revealed the rigorous training routine she underwent to be part of “Deadpool & Wolverine” because, as she commented, “she was in good shape, but she wasn’t in good shape for Marvel.”

The actress revealed that she and her close friend Shawna Dugin have been working on their workouts, so “we had a #SuperHeroSummer,” Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram. She revealed that they’ve been spinning sabers in their backyard, lifting weights, box jumping and doing some water exercises.

The actress who played Elektra made it clear that although her appearance in the film was small, she took her preparations seriously so as not to disappoint her director Shawn Levy, or Ryan Reynolds, Rhett, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells who were responsible for writing the script, not to mention fans of the type of cinema that Marvel proposes.