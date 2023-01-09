Dayanara Torres: The newfound pride her eldest son gave her with Marc Anthony | Celebrities from the United States | fame

Torres Dayanara She is a proud mom. As we know, the first wife of Mark Anthony She has two children from the singer: Christian and Ryan, 21 and 19 years old, respectively. In this sense, he was always happy With all of the achievements he inherited.

The fact is that the firstborn of the couple He has already shown that his artwork will take him far And this is something that was confirmed by a recent publication of Miss Universe 1993.

Want to know more about the important victory he boasted of Torres Dayanara on your social networks? Then, he discovered the newfound pride his eldest son had given him Mark Anthony.

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres with their son Christian (Photo: Dayanara Torres/Instagram)

What is the new achievement of Christian Moriz?

On January 2, 2023, Christian Muniz Torres Share the news that He will debut as a comedian Thanks to the superhero series “Burnkinia”a product created by Edgardo Miranda Rodriguez.

The character that the artist will display is “gold, golden kukui”. This book will have its own book that will be released in 2023 and will be added to the list of graphic novels starring Marisol Rios de la Luza fictional character with superhuman strength, the power of flight, and storm control.

It is noteworthy that the name given to the painter himself is Christian Torres Some details of his superhero have already been introduced: he is a basketball player with agility, acrobatic skills, and climbing ability.

“Oro, the Golden Coquí” will have its own book (Photo: La Borinqueña/Instagram)

What did Dayanara Torres say about the new face of her son, Christian?

On Friday, January 6th Torres Dayanara He publicly congratulated his account instagram. The model stated that 2023 continued to surprise her: “Beautiful and talented Christian makes her debut as a comic book artist”He started his story.

Immediately he turned to his eldest son: “I saw the father, the hard work, the dedication, the consistency and the perseverance… it was worth it. I am proud of you, your talent continues to impress us. It was meant to be and it couldn’t be more perfect as I bear witness to your love and pride for Puerto Rico and our people” .added the star.

Finally, one of the most famous United States Celebrities knew this As given by kings. In addition, thanks Miranda Rodriguez And the whole team BurkinaWhere is his heir who affectionately calls him “Koki”He does a training period.

