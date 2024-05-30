Daniela Ospina celebrated her daughter Salome with a party on the beach

A few months ago, Daniela Ospina He was proud of his winter vacation in the company of his great loved ones. It is common for the Colombian model that her loved ones are always present on her social networks.

That’s why the 31-year-old celebrity shouted out to the world once again, saying that her daughter, Salome He celebrated another year of his life, so he didn’t hesitate to express how he felt about it, and also took the time to dedicate some emotional words to her.

Through her personal page on Instagram, Daniela shared photos of the event, which showed that the minor was approaching adolescence. The girl arrived when she was 11 years old and her celebration was on the beach surrounded by the people most special to her.

in it mail You can see that the proud mother is with Salome and her brother, but she also filmed how a good time was had by the teenage group of friends, who enjoyed a pleasant coexistence, full of food and snacks, where the common denominator was smiles.

“Sharing this life with you has been the greatest blessing God has given me. You have made me strong, courageous and patient. You have given me strength as a mother, as a woman. Without you, I would not be able to do this,” Ospina wrote. “I know,” it could be said. Read.

The model added: “Thank you princess, thank you for being the luckiest mother on the planet for 11 years. I just want you to continue being that girl with character but full of values.”

Salome was the product of Daniela’s relationship with the footballer James Rodriguezwith whom she was from 2010 to 2017. The businesswoman also announced in an interview with “RCN” that she gets along well with her daughter’s father, and for this reason she said that they both acted at the level of a charitable occasion for Salome.

“We have been very mature and we are grateful to each other for all the things we have gone through in our past, and for giving us what we love most, our daughter. I have always said that the mistakes of the great cannot be made by the young and that is why I took care of my daughter’s heart,” he said.

