Daniela Logan responds to memes about replacing Belinda as Christian Nodal’s girlfriend

Mexico City. – separator between Christian Nodal and Belinda Everyone freaked out, plus there are thousands of theories and memes about it, and among them are theories about what Daniela Logan Spanish replacement.

The reason why Daniela was put in the meme is that in the 2000s she replaced Beli in the children’s telenovela Televisa.

Despite all that has already been said, there are memes that Luján is ready to replace the Spanish to be Nodal’s new girlfriend, so she has now responded to this aggressively.

During an interview with Venga la Alegría Fin de Semana, the celebrity, who she shared with Eugenio Derbez and Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, confirmed that memes linking her to the couple don’t make her angry, because she promotes them.

“Now I’m a meme, there are some things I share because I find them so funny,” about whether they affect him, he noted, are part of “being a public figure.”

Plus, he noted that he knows where the whole joke comes from. “My generation had to live all that then and now, it’s obviously a joke and fun.” Besides, he said, “It touched him in several stages,” and “I think they give me publicity, too.”