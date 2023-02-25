Daniel Ortega’s regime banned the Catholic Church from making Stations of the Cross on the streets of Nicaragua. (AFP)

The Nicaraguan National Police Banned Catholic Church Nicaragua celebrates Through the Crusades During fasting and EasterChurch sources said this Friday.

The police order was adopted after the Nicaraguan dictator. Daniel Ortega“A mafia” would qualify as priests, bishops, cardinals and Pope Francis.

He Bishop of the Diocese of Lyon and Sinanteca (West), Socrates Rene SantigoHe said through the audio that the police have only authority The Stations of the Cross are authorized to be performed indoors or in the atrium of churchesBut not on the streets.

“Many have been told by authority that the Stations of the Cross can only be done inside the church or in the atrium, others still not, so it is better for all of us to do the Stations of the Cross better inside the temple. In that atrium we maintain that unity,” Sandigo said in an audio sent to his priests and published by the local press.

The Synod of Nicaragua No official verdict Prohibition through the CrusadesAlthough an ecclesiastical source Archbishop of Managua told the press Pres That is after mass Ash WednesdayPolice officers contact “It Stations of the Cross are not allowed for safety reasons”.

In a message at the beginning He gave a loanNicaraguan Cardinal LEOPOLDO JOSE BRENZ SOLORZANO After Ortega’s attacks on the Catholic Church he asked to “love the enemy”.

The President described the night of February 21 as “Mafia” accused the Catholic Church Undemocratic For not allowing his followers to choose Direct vote Pope, Cardinals, Bishops and Priests.

Nicaragua’s Hero Augusto C. During an act in which he honored Santino, Ortega assured that Jesus Christ was resurrected in the cities and “not because of the example that the mafia priests, bishops, cardinals and popes can give.”

“Look at their crimes. No matter how many crimes they have committed, crimes are being revealed every day and they are being tried! The crimes they commit for having ridiculous regulations”, Ortega started in Managua.

Even the Sandinista leader He accused the leaders of the Catholic Church of committing “crimes in the financial sector”. And assured that “the Vatican now has a process for how they defrauded millions, because they have always dealt with millions.”

He Vice Bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua and exiled in the United States, Silvio Paeswhose Nicaraguan nationality has been revoked by the authorities and declared “A fugitive from justice“After being accused, along with 93 other comrades, of the crimes”Treachery“,” is calledAtheist, corrupt and criminalto Ortega after attacks on the Catholic Church.

On February 12, The Pope Francisco Nicaragua regrets jailing of bishop who criticized dictatorship Rolando Alvarezand encouraged policy makers to “Pa’s honest searchz in that country.

Bishop Alvarez was sentenced on February 10 26 years and four months imprisonment After being found guilty of the offenses contemplated “Treachery”, after refusing extradition to the United States.

(with information from EFE)

