Dagoberto Gutierrez, former guerrilla leader and signatory to peace accords, dies

According to available information, Gutierrez died in a hospital where he was receiving treatment due to his complex health condition.

Dagoberto Gutierrez died on Tuesday, July 9, according to various media reports, based on confirmation from his family members. He had been in critical condition for several months.

Born in 1944, Gutiérrez was part of the Communist Party and the Armed Forces of Liberation (FAL), one of the five organizations that made up the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN). Originally from Chalchuapa, Santa Ana, he had a career in student movements such as the General Association of University Students (AGEUS) at the University of El Salvador (UES), until joining the FAL in the late 1970s.

Gutierrez, known by the alias Logan in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, became a guerrilla leader, and participated in and was a signatory to the peace accords with the government of Alfredo Cristiani, in January 1992, in Mexico City.

Once in peace, Gutiérrez was a deputy for the FMLN in the Legislative Assembly from 1994 to 1997. He later joined the Revolutionary Current, a group within the leftist party.

In the following years, Gutiérrez worked as a political analyst with sharp critical thinking and a peculiar way of expressing himself and analyzing the different social and political contexts of the national reality.

He also served as an academic and vice chancellor at Lutheran University.

At the time of writing, it was not known where Gutierrez’s funeral would be held.