Cynthia Rodriguez learns style with a bodycon skirt | Pictures

One of my favorite drivers in the morning is Cynthia Rodriguezwho was able to show that she is not only beautiful in face and body, but also has great talent and above all else pattern to wear with whomever gives a chairas shown recently using a file tight skirt which stole by sighs.

At 37, Monclova’s home country, Coahuila, stands out among Mexican television broadcasters because of her graceful figure and modern style., so every day it adds more followers on digital platforms; just in Instagram She is followed by 3.7 million fans.

Cynthia Rodriguez impresses with her beauty

It was for the broadcast of “Venga la Alegría”, a program that he owned for several years, which Cynthia She was seen on TV and social networks wearing an amazing satin outfit where she gathered in tight skirt With a navel-type blouse.

Cynthia radiates an attractive look. Photo: IGcynoficial

In the pictures you shared Rodriguez On his official Instagram account, he can be seen wearing a research Fashionable and youthful, she highlighted her curvaceous figure, displaying clothes that perfectly match her silhouette, and achieved a perfect combination of colors as well, because the outfit is characterized by the classic white color with the popular pink.

“When I see you,” was the phrase that accompanied the host and singer to the two shots that quickly received hundreds of compliments, among them those of her partner and friend, Crystal Silva, who wrote, “So beautiful,” and her boyfriend, singer Carlos Rivera. In addition to generating more than 83,000 “likes”.

The actress and businesswoman is very active on her social networks, often shared by her millions of followers Pictures And the videos in which she shows her best looks, in which she knows how to take advantage of her beauty and great body, because without a doubt Cynthia has one of the most enviable personalities in the medium.

The driver has a great body. Photo: IGcynoficial

Rodriguez She was a participant in the reality show “La Academia”, where she not only stood out for her singing talent, because when she came out, television producers invited her to be part of various projects, such as TV series and magazine shows, she managed to put herself in the public eye.

As far as his private life is concerned, Cynthia She decided to keep a low profile, and despite being criticized for not taking pictures with her partner Carlos Rivera, the actress remains firm in her decision not to reveal the details of their multi-year relationship.

