September 22, 2024

Cubans line up in Miami to buy iPhone 16: ‘Who is Manuel?’

Zera Pearson September 21, 2024 2 min read

A video was posted on the popular Instagram profile. Only in dad It sparked controversy on social media by showing a group of people camping in Miami to get the new iPhone 16.

the Night queue Led by Cubans, who even have List with names Potential buyers of modern mobile phone.

“Who is Manuel?”The queue organizer was heard saying, as a Cuban woman protested that her name was not written correctly on the list.

The video was posted under the title “Here we go again.” It unleashed critical comments towards those who do so. Long queues to buy the deviceWhen it is not a basic essential item, it will not be sold immediately and can also be purchased by purchasing it online.

“These are the same people who live in efficiency, don’t own a car and complain about the economy,” one user commented. “Welcome to 2024 guys, it’s arriving tomorrow from the comfort of my home,” another added.

phenomenon Cuban Airlines in Miami It’s not just about buying phones. The same panoramic view is observed at the driving license points, where people camp out the afternoon before to secure the turn.

Moreover, some Cubans have converted queues in miami In a business opportunity, rent chairs or sell coffee and pastries to those waiting.

This type of scene has raised many criticisms among the Cuban community in exile, who see with surprise how newcomers can transfer their practices from the miserable life they lived in Cuba to an organized country with a strong economy like the United States.

