Cuban influencer inspires her physical transformation after losing 22 pounds

Cuban influencer and businesswoman Liant Martyknown as Megabecame a real example for millions of his followers. With over 850k followers on Instagram and nearly 2 million followers on TikTok, the content creator has gained popularity thanks to the fun videos she posts with her partner. However, her influence lies not only in her ability to entertain, but also in her example of self-improvement. Recently, La Mija participated His impressive physical transformation, having lost 22 pounds, demonstrates his perseverance and discipline.

In the Instagram Stories section, La Mija sent a motivational message that read: “When they tell you they can’t change their body, send them this picture. Minus 22 pounds (about 10 kilos).”. He accompanied this statement by publishing a stunning picture of himself before and after.

Instagram screenshot

Through this post, it is clear that La Micah follows a healthy lifestyle, and encourages her followers to achieve their own goals, especially those related to health and wellness.

The influencer receives countless messages of support from her followers daily, making her one of the most popular Cubans on social media. Additionally, in a question and answer session, La Mija spoke about her time in the United States. “In January, I celebrate 14 years since my arrival in this wonderful country, full of dreams that I worked for and achieved,” he said after a follower asked him.

La Mija’s success is not limited only to its social networks. In addition to being a content creator, she is also a businesswoman, so she is a reference for many businesswomen.