Cuban family reunification program will resume this summer

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba has announced the resumption of a Cuban family reunification program this summer.

As they posted on Twitter, “America expands pathways to legal immigration.”

In this sense, they indicate “Cuban Family Reunification Program Provides safe and orderly passage to the United States for certain Cuban beneficiaries of approved family-based immigration petitions.”

As such, they indicated, “DHS will resume cases this summer and work with the State Department to begin interviews in Cuba in early fall.”

Recently, andBenjamin Ziff, the new charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Havana, spoke about his intentions at the embassy’s headquarters in Cuba.

“I am very pleased to lead the US Embassy delegation here. Our goals include expanding diplomatic, consular and civil society relations and strengthening support for the Cuban people.

What consular services are currently performed at the US Embassy in Cuba?

In May they reopened all IR-5 cases (parents of US citizens, for interviews in Havana).

Also, in June 2022, they announced, the Department will schedule all immigrant visa appointments for immediate family members at the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

Spouses and children of US citizens under the age of 21 were included in the case, with interviews scheduled for July 2022.

