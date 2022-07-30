July 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

reanudarán Programa de Reunificación Familiar Cubana

Cuban family reunification program will resume this summer

Winston Hale July 30, 2022 2 min read

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba has announced the resumption of a Cuban family reunification program this summer.

As they posted on Twitter, “America expands pathways to legal immigration.”

In this sense, they indicate “Cuban Family Reunification Program Provides safe and orderly passage to the United States for certain Cuban beneficiaries of approved family-based immigration petitions.”

As such, they indicated, “DHS will resume cases this summer and work with the State Department to begin interviews in Cuba in early fall.”

Recently, andBenjamin Ziff, the new charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Havana, spoke about his intentions at the embassy’s headquarters in Cuba.

“I am very pleased to lead the US Embassy delegation here. Our goals include expanding diplomatic, consular and civil society relations and strengthening support for the Cuban people.

What consular services are currently performed at the US Embassy in Cuba?

In May they reopened all IR-5 cases (parents of US citizens, for interviews in Havana).

Also, in June 2022, they announced, the Department will schedule all immigrant visa appointments for immediate family members at the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

Spouses and children of US citizens under the age of 21 were included in the case, with interviews scheduled for July 2022.

News under construction

See also  Actor Zachary Horwitz has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The number of cases dismissed in immigration courts in the United States is increasing.

July 30, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

So you can manage work permits in USA online

July 30, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The federal Department of Education is providing $215 million to support Puerto Rico’s education system

July 29, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Cuban family reunification program will resume this summer

July 30, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Science Headquarters – Sierra Maestra Newspaper

July 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The radical decision in Chivas if Ricardo Cadena does not beat Pachuca

July 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Elon Musk took on Twitter in the legal battle started by the social network’s purchase

July 30, 2022 Zera Pearson