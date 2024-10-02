Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack

Famous Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suárez, known for her distinguished career in theater and television, is recovering in Guyana after suffering a heart attack that went unnoticed during recent examinations in Havana.

The news was confirmed to our media by someone close to the actress, who assures her that she is resting on the second floor.

Last Saturday the artist suffered severe chest pains in Havana and was taken to a heart disease hospital, but despite two electrocardiograms, doctors did not detect the problem.

The actress later traveled to Guyana, where local doctors confirmed that in addition to this heart attack, she had another heart attack three months earlier and prescribed a month of complete rest.

Diana Rosa Suarez, known for “Bride of Zorro” and other memorable characters, was in Guyana to attend a meeting at the US Embassy to process a visa that would allow her to join her grandchildren and nieces abroad.

The person looking after her said that her interview appointment is on Wednesday but the actress will not be able to attend as she is not moving. He explained that the doctors said it was not advisable to move her, even to transfer her to the intensive care unit, as it would be dangerous to lower her two floors.

“He cannot have strong emotions and has to follow a strict diet,” the source said.

Sports journalist Julita Osendi explained that the Cuban Ministry of Culture is already aware of the situation and has promised to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Health to have the actress treated by the island’s doctors on duty in Guyana before returning to Guyana. Havana

On August 30, Diana Rosa Suarez He celebrated his 80th birthday with a big party Surrounded by friends such as Tahimí Alvarino, Paula Alí, Veronica Lynn, Néstor Jiménez, Mario Aguirre, Héctor Noas, Miriam Socarrás and Gretel Cazón, as well as presenter Marino Luzardo and singers Beatriz Hécréz Mácón.

Diana Rosa was born in the Luano area of ​​Havana and is the grandmother of two granddaughters who live in the United States.