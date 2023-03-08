Cubacel offers triple recharge + 35 GB (all networks valid for 30 days) + unlimited internet

From 8 to 11 March 2023: The Cuban Telecom Company (ETECSA) will implement an international recharge promotion “TRIPLICE Recharge + 35GB (All networks valid for 30 days) + Unlimited Internet”.

This promotion will coincide with the promotion that was announced a few days ago (from March 1st to March 31st) “Triple Recharge + 5GB + Unlimited Internet”. Unlimited internet until March 31, 2023.

March 1st to 7th Customers who receive a recharge between 250 CUP and 1250 CUP: will get triple the amount recharged + 5 GB (all networks) + unlimited internet (until March 31, 2023).

March 8th to 11th Customers who receive a recharge between 500 and up to 1,250 coupons: will get Triple the amount recharged + 35 GB + Unlimited Internet (until March 31st).

March 8th to 11th Customers who recharge between 250 and up to 499 coupons will get: Triple the amount recharged + 5 GB + Unlimited Internet (until March 31st).

March 12th to 31st Customers who get a recharge between 250 CUP and 1250.00 CUP will get: Triple the amount recharged + 5 GB + Unlimited Internet (until March 31st).

Below is a description of the file Basic details For international return shipping to From March 8 to 11, 2023 Triple Recharge + 35GB (All networks valid for 30 days) + Unlimited Internet

Example: The customer receives an international recharge of 500 CUP, in his basic balance that he will receive 1500.00 CUP plus 35 GB + Unlimited Internet until March 31, 2023 .

The amount to be applied in this recharge is between 00 CUP to 1250.00 CUP .

. The main balance holds the specified validity period (330 days) from the recharge received.

If the customer recharges multiple times in the promotional period, the basic balance is accumulated and kept for the specified validity period (330 days) of the recharge received.

35 GB plus unlimited internet will be activated at the time customer receives the recharge.

Expiration date: 35 GB bonus (all networks) is 30 days from receipt of recharge and for unlimited internet up to The 31 March current year.

current year. With the bonus of this promotion 35 GB (all networks valid for 30 days) plus unlimited internet, customers will have access to all national and international websites.

If the customer has active unlimited internet from the previous promotion and recharge in this period, the actual date of using the unlimited internet will be up to March 31, 2023.

Customers who combine plans (domestic and international), existing LTE packages and international data vouchers and purchase this new offer, their expiry date will be extended to 30 days, calculated from the date they receive the recharge, with an expiration of 23:59 coupon hours.

Customers with plans, groups or bonuses with SMS and MIN resources, It will not be extended Actual history of these treatments.

For customers who apply for this offer, discount priority is automatically determined as follows:

Unlimited internet bonus to From 12:00 am to 7:00 am Until March 31, 2023.

Until March 31, 2023. everyday bag

courier bag

Data voucher (national)

Data coupon (International-LTE)

Data voucher (international all networks)

Credit bonus (based on current rate)

Bundled Plans (International LTE)

Bundled plans (international data for all networks)

LTE data packages

Active bundled data plans for all networks

Basic balance (according to current rate)

This applies to both recharge ranges: A customer can make multiple recharges, as long as they do not exceed the maximum amount set for their main account.

no. Factor Limit 1 The main account 500,000,000 cups

As long as this condition is met, you will be able to recharge and you will get the amount in the main balance. If you exceed these numbers, you will not be able to continue recharging.