Cuba expels Mario Balmaceda (+ photos)

October 13, 2022

Cuba honors actor Mario Balmaceda. Photo: Andres Correa Vilant/Granma

Floral displays from General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, and other cultural institutions, arrived today at the National Theater of Cuba, where he is honored by the Cuban people. The first actor is Mario Balmaceda.

From ten in the morning, artists, relatives, friends and the public arrive at this emblematic institution where a funeral homage The first Cuban inventor to win the National Theatre, Television and Film Awardswho died last Saturday.

Also in attendance was Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the secretariat of the party’s Central Committee and head of its ideological department. Albedio Alonso, Minister of Culture, and Luis Morlotte, President of Uneac, among other directors.

Cuba honors actor Mario Balmaceda. Photo: Andres Correa Vilant/Granma

Cuba honors actor Mario Balmaceda. Photo: Andres Correa Vilant/Granma

Photo: Actuar Agency / Facebook

Photo: Actuar Agency / Facebook

Photo: Actuar Agency / Facebook

Photo: Actuar Agency / Facebook

(taken from granma)

