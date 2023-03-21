CSIC turns Cajal and Brain into heroes

A gigantic brain that can be explored from the inside, exhibited with scientific drawings by Spanish Nobel laureate Santiago Ramón y Cajal and scientific presentations by staff of six research centers are the main proposals of the Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) for the Madrid Expo is Science 2023.

During the event, which is open to the public in a free From March 23 to 25 at IFEMA (Madrid), the audience present will be able to Enter a massive brain To discover aspects of her work through a multisensory experience. The nervous organ will be the center CSIC positionspace More than 500 square meters which will also include a Exhibition on the statue of Santiago Ramón y Cajal. Exhibit carried out Cajal Institutebrings together two dozen illustrations of the nervous system that the scientist made, as well as autobiographical images and symbolic objects of his life, such as a Nobel Prize medal or some of his books.

These two annexes, which add to the actions implemented by CSIC to commemorate Kajal year, will bring together a variety of science experiments, demonstrations, and workshops led by CSIC researchers. In them, the public will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the work of six centers whose research is carried out in very different areas: Center for Humanities and Social Scienceshe Biological Research Center “Margarita Salas”he Institute of Food Science and Technology and Nutritionhe Geomining Museumhe National Museum of Natural Sciences and the Royal Botanic Garden.