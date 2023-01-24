January 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Criticism rains down on Jorge Sanchez; Holland says he’s doing everything wrong

Cassandra Curtis January 24, 2023 1 min read

Mexico City /

Jorge Sanchez is enjoying his first season in the Old Continent With Ajax in the Eredivisie where he won ownership. Despite the fact that the Mexican won the confidence of coach Alfred Schroeder, It’s not all honey on chips.

In recent matches, the former defender of America He received endless criticism from fans of the Amsterdam Boxbecause he is not finished convincing them with his performance.

Who criticized Jorge Sanchez?

Voetbal International’s editor-in-chief, Freik Jansen, had no mercy on Jorge Sanchez, who harshly criticized him for He considers that he is not at the level of his other colleagues at Ajax.

Dutch journalist It is considered that Sanchez is doing “everything wrong” and that he has been shown His poor performance in the Rotterdam Classic against Feyenoord. It is noteworthy that the Mexican defender has been accused in recent weeks by the fans because of his performance.

Why do they refer to Mexican?

Despite the fact that he is still a regular starter for Ajax, in the games Jorge Sanchez has been seen, It looks slow and disharmoniousThey don’t look like winning duels for bands. This created unease among Ajax fans, who had higher hopes for Santos’ youth squad.

See also  America: Solari's assistant asks not to dramatize the defeat against Atlas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

José Soto admitted hitting Jefferson Farfan in the Alianza Lima dressing rooms

January 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

their offer! Nacho Ambrose highlighted the main mistake made by Chivas Paunović

January 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Olimpia takes the lead at the start of the Clausura in Honduras and Real Sociedad plunges into the accumulated table

January 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

Des Moines, Iowa, school shooting leaves 2 students dead and one staff member in critical condition, officials say

January 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

UNESCO Deputy Director for Social and Human Sciences starts a visit to Cuba – Radio Relog, the Cuban time and news station

January 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Criticism rains down on Jorge Sanchez; Holland says he’s doing everything wrong

January 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The boy who taught himself to read at the age of two and has just been accepted into the Mensa Gifted Society

January 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward