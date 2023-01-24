Criticism rains down on Jorge Sanchez; Holland says he’s doing everything wrong

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01/23/2023 16:56:12

Jorge Sanchez is enjoying his first season in the Old Continent With Ajax in the Eredivisie where he won ownership. Despite the fact that the Mexican won the confidence of coach Alfred Schroeder, It’s not all honey on chips.

In recent matches, the former defender of America He received endless criticism from fans of the Amsterdam Boxbecause he is not finished convincing them with his performance.

Who criticized Jorge Sanchez?

Voetbal International’s editor-in-chief, Freik Jansen, had no mercy on Jorge Sanchez, who harshly criticized him for He considers that he is not at the level of his other colleagues at Ajax.

Dutch journalist It is considered that Sanchez is doing “everything wrong” and that he has been shown His poor performance in the Rotterdam Classic against Feyenoord. It is noteworthy that the Mexican defender has been accused in recent weeks by the fans because of his performance.

Why do they refer to Mexican?

Despite the fact that he is still a regular starter for Ajax, in the games Jorge Sanchez has been seen, It looks slow and disharmoniousThey don’t look like winning duels for bands. This created unease among Ajax fans, who had higher hopes for Santos’ youth squad.

