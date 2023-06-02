Cristiano Ronaldo, “happy” in Saudi Arabia, wants other players to join him

(CNN) – Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he did not expect to end the season empty-handed with Al-Nasr, but the Portuguese striker says he is happy in Saudi Arabia and hopes that other senior players will follow in the league next season.

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al-Nassr that the media valued at more than 200 million euros ($220.16 million), and he made his debut in January.

He scored 14 goals in 16 matches, but it wasn’t enough to help his team win the Saudi Professional League (SPL) title, as Al-Nassr finished second behind Al-Ittihad.

The 38-year-old, who missed the last round through injury, said the league was very competitive but there were plenty of opportunities for growth.

“We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but the infrastructures have to improve a little bit more. Even the referees, the VAR system, have to be a bit faster,” he said in an interview with SPL.

“But I am happy here, I want to stay here, I will stay here.”

Ronaldo said he has adapted to life at the club despite the many differences from his time in Europe, where he played for elite teams such as Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

“In Europe we train more in the morning and here we train in the afternoon or at night. When Ramadan starts we train at 10pm. It’s very strange.”

Since Ronaldo’s arrival, other top players have been linked to the Saudi League, with Lionel Messi receiving an official offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former colleague and Ballon d’Or player, was to receive an offer of more than 100 million euros from the federation.

“If they come, the big players and the big names, the young players, the ‘old players’, they are very welcome,” said Ronaldo.

“If that happens, the league will get a little better. Age doesn’t matter.”