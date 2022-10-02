Cristiano did not play the derby out of respect for his career: Ten HagMediotiotiempo

October 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cassandra Curtis October 2, 2022

Etihad Stadium, Manchester /

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career seems to be fading away definitely in Manchester United. scandalous goleada suffered in Derby against City It means a new replacement for the Portuguese, as explained by the Red Devils coach, Eric Ten Hag Why didn’t you put it in play?He asserted that he “protected” him from the ridicule they had already been exposed to.

I didn’t put it out of respect for him (Cristiano Ronaldo) and his football career. We were 4-1. “Anthony Martial needed minutes after the injury,” said the Netherlands coach, who has won four consecutive Premier League wins.

He is 37 years old and at the gates of what looks like His last World Cup with Portugalwho was born in Madeira passes Lowest moment in his illustrious career As a regular substitute in Manchester, where he hardly adds this season A goal in 378 minutes It is played between the Premier League and the European League.

In fact, the former Italian football player Anthony Cassano He said it publicly CR7 must retire now. Because he is no longer fit to the highest competitive level, realizing that he leaves an indelible legacy, but he is no longer even a key player in the “faded” version of Manchester United, which has long since abandoned the first European planes.

Latest on CR7

Christian in depression?

The past few months in The life of Cristiano Ronaldo It wasn’t easy at all, because in addition to One of his twins dies at birthThe Portuguese star was mired in many rumors about his future as a footballer, situations that could have generated a mental disorder.

According to the English press, CR7 will suffer from depressionAnd for this he met Jordan Peterson, a famous psychologist.

He had some problems in his life a few months ago One of his friends sent him some of my videos and said he had seen them. Then he read one of my books and found it useful. wanted to talkPeterson revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan.

I went to his house and we talked for about two hours.. He showed me all his gear to keep fit, and we talked about his business, what he wants in the future, and some of the obstacles he’s facing. “The truth is we are talking about everything,” he added.

