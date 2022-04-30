Courtois “mocks” Barcelona after the league title: “They came back”

Madrid, Spain.
Thibaut CourtoisA goal keeper real madridhas made social networking hotter by leaving its share to F.C.B After getting a title La Liga The Madrid team conquered it.
After the final whistle and in the middle of the celebrations, the Belgian goalkeeper took the opportunity to talk about the tournament and did not miss the opportunity to leave some strong words for Blaugrana.
“After the Clasico it was important, Some were celebrating it as if they had won the title and came back‘, fired Courtois as a resounding message and at the same time was taken by another sector as a mockery of the culé team.
Courtois indicated that he hopes to beat Manchester City 4-3 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, the most important club competition in Europe.
“The DNA of Real Madrid is to win titles, hopefully we win and play the final, step by step and start on WednesdayCourtois said.
Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, won his 35th Spanish Football League title in its history, Saturday, after beating Espanyol 4-0 four days before the end of La Liga, making the Italian coach also the first coach to win the five major European championships.
Without many of its key players, who rested thinking about the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, on Wednesday next week against Manchester City, Real Madrid did not have any problems in winning at the Santiago Bernabeu, with two goals from Brazilian Rodrygo (in minutes). 33 and 44), two goals by Marco Asensio (55), and a final goal from Karim Benzema (81), who entered the match in the last stage of the match.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
The hidden player owned by Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies
Rubio Rubin already has a debut date with Guatemala
Florian Thuven on his goal in Clasico Reggio: What they think is worth it for me