Courtois “mocks” Barcelona after the league title: “They came back”

Thibaut CourtoisA goal keeper real madridhas made social networking hotter by leaving its share to F.C.B After getting a title La Liga The Madrid team conquered it.

After the final whistle and in the middle of the celebrations, the Belgian goalkeeper took the opportunity to talk about the tournament and did not miss the opportunity to leave some strong words for Blaugrana.

“After the Clasico it was important, Some were celebrating it as if they had won the title and came back‘, fired Courtois as a resounding message and at the same time was taken by another sector as a mockery of the culé team.

Courtois indicated that he hopes to beat Manchester City 4-3 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, the most important club competition in Europe.

“The DNA of Real Madrid is to win titles, hopefully we win and play the final, step by step and start on WednesdayCourtois said.