November 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Couple sentenced for trying to sell US nuclear secrets

Couple sentenced for trying to sell US nuclear secrets

Winston Hale November 10, 2022 3 min read
  • Draft
  • BBC News World

image source, CBS

title,

Diana and Jonathan Tobey received prison terms.

The sentencing of a married couple involved in a national security case in the US was harsher than prosecutors had expected.

A judge ruled Jonathan Tobey was jailed for 17 years Already 21 years A His wife, DianaAfter the couple was found guilty in a case Sales Military Secrets From the United States to a foreign government.

Prosecutors originally sought a sentence of up to 17.5 years for Jonathan Tobey and just three years for his wife. Judge Gina Crow deemed that insufficient.

A 42-year-old man Former US Navy Engineer Worked in the office of the Chief of Naval Operations and was caught passing away secrets Nuclear powered submarines To an unspecified country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Voting in California, Florida and Texas and more

November 10, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Latest information and route – Telemundo Miami (51)

November 10, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

News, polls and more from California, Florida and Texas

November 9, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

Couple sentenced for trying to sell US nuclear secrets

November 10, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The graduates of the Department of Radiology from UPR School of Medicine are American Board of Radiology approved

November 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

‘Chiquitín’ Quintero confirmed his departure from Universitario and said goodbye with an emotional message

November 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Share Technique to Avoid Window Cleaners at Traffic Lights Disavowed on Networks

November 10, 2022 Phyllis Ward