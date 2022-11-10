Couple sentenced for trying to sell US nuclear secrets

Draft

10 November 2022, 03:41 GMT

image source, CBS title, Diana and Jonathan Tobey received prison terms.

The sentencing of a married couple involved in a national security case in the US was harsher than prosecutors had expected.

A judge ruled Jonathan Tobey was jailed for 17 years Already 21 years A His wife, DianaAfter the couple was found guilty in a case Sales Military Secrets From the United States to a foreign government.

Prosecutors originally sought a sentence of up to 17.5 years for Jonathan Tobey and just three years for his wife. Judge Gina Crow deemed that insufficient.

A 42-year-old man Former US Navy Engineer Worked in the office of the Chief of Naval Operations and was caught passing away secrets Nuclear powered submarines To an unspecified country.

For Judge Crowe, A 42-year-old woman is important in this Organizer Illegal action.

“The damage to this nation is serious, and these are terrible times we live in,” Crowe said at the sentencing hearing Wednesday in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

“Most likely, it was Ms Tobey who carried out the operation. It was part of the plan,” said the magistrate.

image source, US Navy/Deep Van Nguyen II title, The pair allegedly tried to sell secrets about US nuclear submarines to a foreign government.

In fact, Crowe also disapproved of his wife’s behavior, having been caught sending letters to her husband while they were both in prison, urging him to continue. Your project for Release her.

“She wanted him to lie,” she said.

What did they accuse?

The couple pleaded guilty earlier this year after being accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign country. See also Increases the risk of COVID-19 among travelers: "Disney is out of control"

Researchers, over the years, Jonathan Tobe collected the data The Nuclear submarines And page by page, he removed documents from his work to get around the observation points.

image source, Reuters title, The prosecution requested that Diana Tobey be sentenced to 3 years in prison, but the judge sentenced her to 21.

“As part of my work, I have been very careful to gather the files in my possession slowly and systematically so that no one would suspect my plan,” Jonathan Tobey wrote to an undercover investigator who believed he was working for a government agency. Foreign.

Tobey, unaware that he has walked into a trap, trusts the undercover investigator.

In a note, Tobey wrote about their friendship and his hope for the future: “One day, when it’s safe, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 1 upon it, two friends suddenly have a chance to casually meet in a cafe, share a bottle of wine and laugh. With each other. Stories of their exploits together”.

In exchange for nuclear secrets, the man demanded $100,000 paid in cryptocurrency, according to an affidavit written by federal investigators.

image source, Reuters title, Both Jonathan Tobey and his wife pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Who is Dobbs?

Before their arrest in October 2021, Diana and Jonathan Tobe lived with their two children in Annapolis, Maryland, home of the US Naval Academy.

Diana Tobey taught history and English at a private school. He holds a doctorate in anthropology from Emory University in Atlanta.

Jonathan Tobey served in the Navy before becoming a member of the Army Reserves. He served at the Headquarters of Naval Operations in Arlington, Virginia. See also United States: The resignation of two lawyers from the Manhattan Attorney's Office raises suspicions in the criminal investigation into Trump | International

title, The couple’s home is in Annapolis, Maryland.

Prosecutors argued that the pair were flight risks, citing Dobbs’ reports of a quick exit from the United States.

Diana Tobey’s attorneys said the messages referred to the woman’s discomfort with then-President Donald Trump and had nothing to do with a conspiracy to sell classified information to a foreign country.