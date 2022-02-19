February 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

COSCYT invites you to participate in 2022 Science Expo

COSCYT invites you to participate in 2022 Science Expo

Zera Pearson February 19, 2022 2 min read

The Center for Biological Research Northwest (CIBNOR) through the Approach to Science Education Program (PACE), the Southern California Council on Science and Technology (COSCYT), as well as government departments, institutions of higher education, movements, and institutes, are inviting all girls, boys, and youth ages 5 to 23 , who study in Baja California Sur and are interested in developing and presenting scientific and technical projects, to participate in the Sudcalifornian Science Expo 2022, in its qualifying rounds the municipal meetings to be held during the month of May.

Science Fair is an annual event organized through the National Network of Youth Activities in Science and Technology in order to promote the participation of girls, boys and youth through scientific, technical, research, innovation and dissemination projects; It also allows the participation of public and private educational institutions and companies, as well as publishers and educators.

As a result of the foregoing, the Sudcalifornian Council on Science and Technology (COSCYT) has announced that in this ninth state edition of the Sudcaliforniana Science Fair, the highest level projects selected from among the state’s five municipalities, will be presented to a later date. Choose the best to represent Baja California Sur at the San Luis Potosi National Science Fair 2022.

To realize the science fair in the five municipalities of the state, you can learn about the different places and dates for participation, through the official portal of CIBNOR https://www.cibnor.gob.mx/eventos-cibnor/3180-expociencias-2022

See also  Wellness Tourism Market - Industry by application, size, trend, overview, demand, gross margin and outlook for 2030 / / Study of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The College of Science inaugurates the Physics School Professors’ Hall

February 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The College of Chemical Sciences recognizes girls and women in sciences

February 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Physical and metaphorical foot pain or impersonal medicine

February 18, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Russia and Ukraine: 3 main ways Moscow can use if Putin decides to invade

February 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

WhatsApp lets you listen to audio in the background on iPhone

February 19, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

They explained that Fidelio Despradel has not resigned from Alianza Pais and that only 22 have left the party.

February 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Photo report by Reinaldo Rueda condemns the attackers and Falcao: criticism from Ivan Mejia Alvarez | Colombia Choice

February 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis