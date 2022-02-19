COSCYT invites you to participate in 2022 Science Expo

The Center for Biological Research Northwest (CIBNOR) through the Approach to Science Education Program (PACE), the Southern California Council on Science and Technology (COSCYT), as well as government departments, institutions of higher education, movements, and institutes, are inviting all girls, boys, and youth ages 5 to 23 , who study in Baja California Sur and are interested in developing and presenting scientific and technical projects, to participate in the Sudcalifornian Science Expo 2022, in its qualifying rounds the municipal meetings to be held during the month of May.

Science Fair is an annual event organized through the National Network of Youth Activities in Science and Technology in order to promote the participation of girls, boys and youth through scientific, technical, research, innovation and dissemination projects; It also allows the participation of public and private educational institutions and companies, as well as publishers and educators.

As a result of the foregoing, the Sudcalifornian Council on Science and Technology (COSCYT) has announced that in this ninth state edition of the Sudcaliforniana Science Fair, the highest level projects selected from among the state’s five municipalities, will be presented to a later date. Choose the best to represent Baja California Sur at the San Luis Potosi National Science Fair 2022.

To realize the science fair in the five municipalities of the state, you can learn about the different places and dates for participation, through the official portal of CIBNOR https://www.cibnor.gob.mx/eventos-cibnor/3180-expociencias-2022