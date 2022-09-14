September 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Participación Corpas LABFARVE - Semana de la Salud y Bienestar Universidad de América

Corpas and LABFARVE Join University of America Health and Wellness Week

Zera Pearson September 14, 2022 1 min read

The participation of these institutional representatives was made possible thanks to the joint agreement between the Joan en Corpus University Foundation and the University of America, signed on April 29. Its purpose is to strengthen strategic alliances between the two institutions within the framework of the establishment of the School of Social Innovation, to seek to generate teacher exchange programs, to activate joint research and publications, as well as to design initiatives that promote internationalization projects.University.

The achievement of Health and Wellbeing Week was supported by ECO-Corpistas Gradients®, the Department of Administrative Services at the Joan en Corpus University Foundation, and the Department of Communications at American University.

For the Juan N. Corpas University Foundation, in celebration of 50 years of its history and obtaining high-quality institutional accreditation, it is important to continue to strengthen our alliances and agreements with our sister institutions.

#LaCorpasInspira to work together for better higher education.

See also  Azkoitia organizes four free science workshops for school children

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

News – UPNA enters the Leiden classification, the world’s most famous bibliometrics

September 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Joy, Science and Civility at the Institute of “Union, Efforts and Democracy”

September 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Celebrating the 44th Anniversary of the Founding of the College of Basic Sciences at UATx

September 13, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

4 min read

Invest 96L becomes the seventh tropical depression of the season

September 14, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Corpas and LABFARVE Join University of America Health and Wellness Week

September 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Berhalter will seek to “steal” the zendas in the coming months

September 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

The priceless jewels with which Elizabeth II will be buried

September 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward