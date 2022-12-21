December 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Control your pulse before finding out how much millionaire Karol G spends on a night out

Lane Skeldon December 21, 2022 2 min read

Carol J.The Colombian singer-songwriter is undoubtedly an international artist so it is no surprise that she makes a lot of money. The reggaeton, pop and latin trap artist launched globally with the single “301” in 2012 and is currently known worldwide as “bichota” On the Social media.

After achieving popularity with a group of songs, in 2016, “bichotaI signed a contract with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. Who’s to say that Carol J. He will become one of the most successful celebrities in the Social media Since he has nearly 60 million followers on Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

He is the handsome son of Sergio Sendel who has everything to succeed in soap operas

December 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

5 photos of Barbara Mori showing why she conquered the heart of her boyfriend, Fernando Rovzar

December 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The scandalous and disastrous reason for preventing Prince Harry from seeing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II | Critical votes – Salta

December 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Control your pulse before finding out how much millionaire Karol G spends on a night out

December 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

From “Donut Economics” to Ethical Banking, the Novelty of the Faculty of Economic Sciences – Commerce and Justice

December 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Guadalajara’s new gem

December 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Mexico’s ambassador to Peru has been declared persona non grata and must leave the country within 72 hours

December 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward