Control your pulse before finding out how much millionaire Karol G spends on a night out

Carol J.The Colombian singer-songwriter is undoubtedly an international artist so it is no surprise that she makes a lot of money. The reggaeton, pop and latin trap artist launched globally with the single “301” in 2012 and is currently known worldwide as “bichota” On the Social media.

After achieving popularity with a group of songs, in 2016, “bichotaI signed a contract with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. Who’s to say that Carol J. He will become one of the most successful celebrities in the Social media Since he has nearly 60 million followers on Instagram.

Undoubtedly simplicity Carol J. Released in 2017, “Ahora me llama” catapulted her to fame. His hit song with Bad Bunny was remixed with Quavo, and it reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. At the same time, the Colombian released her debut album, “Unstoppable,” which reached number two on Billboard’s “Top Latin Albums.”

Because of this and more, is that Carol J. He has great wealth and one of his favorite activities is “bichota“It is to spend your hard earned money. Lately Carol J. He spent a lot of his money in a Medellin tavern during a well-documented party at his house Social mediaAnd you won’t believe how much I spend.

Last Friday, December 9, the Colombian star Social media He went out to celebrate in his hometown with his friends. Carol J. He decided to give it all up on the track and also in the bar, spending more than 9 million Colombian pesos. The money was divided into two accounts, one for $8,222,000 and the other for $1,400,000. pictures of accounts thatbichotaThey became widespread, although they were later deleted.