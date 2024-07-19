Concern grows over cruise ship-sized asteroid hitting Earth

The information that an asteroid, similar in size to a cruise ship, is approaching Earth, has put the space agency’s scientists on alert, and they have begun to develop various strategies to reduce the tensions that such news can cause.

According to NASA, the asteroid named Apophis will pass close to Earth on April 13, 2029 at a distance of 32,000 kilometers, and will raise global concern because this event could cause an unprecedented tragedy. As a result, scientists and astronomers have begun to devise techniques to deflect or mitigate this rocky body.

The US agency explained that this fact “does not represent an imminent danger,” although measures must be taken regarding the matter, such as monitoring its behavior or other events that could give a real dimension to how this large asteroid could harm the ecosystem.

Before this event in 2029, the Ramses spacecraft will encounter the asteroid in 2028 and accompany it throughout its journey to observe how it begins to deform due to our planet’s gravity.

