July 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Concern grows over cruise ship-sized asteroid hitting Earth

Concern grows over cruise ship-sized asteroid hitting Earth

Roger Rehbein July 19, 2024 1 min read

My reference

The information that an asteroid, similar in size to a cruise ship, is approaching Earth, has put the space agency’s scientists on alert, and they have begun to develop various strategies to reduce the tensions that such news can cause.

by: Nation

According to NASA, the asteroid named Apophis will pass close to Earth on April 13, 2029 at a distance of 32,000 kilometers, and will raise global concern because this event could cause an unprecedented tragedy. As a result, scientists and astronomers have begun to devise techniques to deflect or mitigate this rocky body.

The US agency explained that this fact “does not represent an imminent danger,” although measures must be taken regarding the matter, such as monitoring its behavior or other events that could give a real dimension to how this large asteroid could harm the ecosystem.

Before this event in 2029, the Ramses spacecraft will encounter the asteroid in 2028 and accompany it throughout its journey to observe how it begins to deform due to our planet’s gravity.

You can read the full note at Nation

See also  This is how life arose on Earth according to artificial intelligence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode
3 min read

How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode

July 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Samsung Galaxy S23 is also getting updated with July 2024 security patch
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 is also getting updated with July 2024 security patch

July 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
NASA rocket that will be used for the first manned mission to the moon leaves the factory
2 min read

NASA rocket that will be used for the first manned mission to the moon leaves the factory

July 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

CICY Talent Science Fair held
2 min read

CICY Talent Science Fair held

July 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
National League team suffers heavy defeat in USA, gets involved in riots
2 min read

National League team suffers heavy defeat in USA, gets involved in riots

July 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode
3 min read

How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode

July 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Most important crocodile discovery in 20 years: More than 100 eggs of endangered species found
3 min read

Most important crocodile discovery in 20 years: More than 100 eggs of endangered species found

July 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward