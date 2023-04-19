Con Davis: Why Madison Anderson’s boyfriend didn’t make it into The House of Celebrities 3 | fame

As we expectedOn Sunday, April 16, “House of Celebrities 3” welcomed six new residents who will live with the survivors of the show until Friday the 21st. Who are these new contestants? In fact, they are sweethearts Finalists that will accompany them until a few days before the result of the Telemundo format.

A few issues after the Season 3 finale of “The House of Famous,” changes and surprises continue to be fully on the air. However, not everything is competitive during Telemundo’s programme. It turns out that The remaining six participants were able to observe the arrival of their relatives And Friends in the House is the most controversial in all of Latin American television.

best friend Christmas Pattythe couple Raul Garciaboyfriend and future husband physicalnephew Baby Jamieslover Jose Rodriguez and godmother Madison Anderson Break into the assembly to say present and give each participant a final breath.

However, seeing that Jose Rodriguez, Raúl García, and La Matrista received soul mates, everyone in the house began to ask about their whereabouts. Con Davisher current boyfriend Madison And who thought it would be the new visit of the model facing the last flight of “LCDLF3”.

Conn Davis and Madison Anderson have been dating for three months (Photo: Conn Davis/Instagram)

Although the godmother was one of Anderson’s confidants present on the reality show, the influencer’s friend’s absence also did not go unnoticed by some of the show’s members. We’ve all been waiting for Kon.Bibi pointed in front of his comrades. Did something happen between the beauty queen and the American businessman?

Why didn’t Madison Anderson’s boyfriend participate in the reality TV show?

Despite the fact that he has always shown an interest in helping his girlfriend through social networks and votes, the truth is that Conn Davis prefers to stay away from all controversy and therefore chose not to participate in Telemundo’s reality show last Sunday.

According to Madison’s friend, there is a toxic environment that is affecting him and getting him out of the loop in his projects, both in his private life and his public face, so he prefers to stay out of all of this.

In fact, Kon himself posted weeks ago that the entire atmosphere of the game show was disgusting due to the amount of rumors and speculation circulating on social networks. The reason why he decided to speak out on his social media platforms with a very blunt message to his critics.

Madison Anderson’s boyfriend has not tolerated comments against the model (Photo: Conn Davis/Instagram)

“Stop starting rumors and attacking people. This sucks. I never wanted to be on a reality show, I did. This is his dream, I have a business to run. Leave me alone.”Kun noted on Instagram several weeks ago that comments were made against him for his girlfriend’s participation in “LCDLF3.”

Everything indicates that her Puerto Rican boyfriend does not like the environment of television and reality shows at all. Would she be happy if Madison won the third season of “LCDLF”?

CONN DAVIS AND HIS MESSAGE AFTER ABOUT “LCDLF3”

Although Davis didn’t speak directly about his decision to quit Telemundo’s reality show Token last Sunday, the entrepreneur hasn’t adjusted to sending a strong message through his Instagram Stories.

In addition to talking about his present with Puerto Rico, Kon revealed that his love for Madison is “Unbreakable”Despite all the bickering going on around them.

Davis uploaded a story with the former beauty queen to hit back at her critics (Photo: Conn Davis/Instagram)

“When you have something beautiful, the unhappy will try to destroy it. I pray for these people. Unbreakable.”the remembered couple as Miss Puerto Rico 2019 along with an emotional photo of the two of them.

