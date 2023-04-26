companies that Strongly recruited workers in the past two years You begin to see the scourge of their actions. Although it was registered during the year 2022 second largest increase in new jobs in the nation’s history, For this year 2023 There is a completely different scenario.

with growth Fears of a possible recession, the Very high interest rates and tepid demand resulting from higher prices for products and servicesin recent months, the American Federation It has seen a huge wave of mass layoffs, which has led to many companies going bankrupt.

In order to improve performance and reduce costs, Wal-Mart has decided to close various branches across the United States. Departure Hundreds of unemployed workers.

Complete list of Walmart supermarkets closing in 2023 in every state

According to a statement issued by the company, Branches that have been closed are those that had “below-than-expected performance”. Multinational warehouse company He did not provide more details in this regard.

Among the countries affected by this decision are Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

the next, The full list of branches that close in each of the mentioned countries:

Arkansas

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (pick-up-only concept)

Capital

99 H Street NW, Washington

Georgia

1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta

835 MLK Jr Dr NW, Atlanta

fl

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

Hawaii

1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

Illinois

17550 South Halsted Street, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (pick-up concept only)

1511 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia

8431 S Stewart Ave, Chicago

4720 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago

2844 N. Broadway, Chicago

2551 W. Cermak Road, Chicago

Indiana

3701 Portage Road, South Bend

Minnesota

1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center

New Mexico

301 San Mateo Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Oregon

4200 82nd Ave SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Texas

24919 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Washington

Wisconsin

10330 W Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

Other mass layoffs in the United States

In addition to Walmart, the other companies with massive layoffs in 2023 are Alphabet, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, McDonald's, Microsoft, Fox Media,