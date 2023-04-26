April 26, 2023

Complete list of Walmart supermarkets closing in 2023 in every state

Zera Pearson April 26, 2023 2 min read

companies that Strongly recruited workers in the past two years You begin to see the scourge of their actions. Although it was registered during the year 2022 second largest increase in new jobs in the nation’s history, For this year 2023 There is a completely different scenario.

with growth Fears of a possible recession, the Very high interest rates and tepid demand resulting from higher prices for products and servicesin recent months, the American Federation It has seen a huge wave of mass layoffs, which has led to many companies going bankrupt.

In order to improve performance and reduce costs, Wal-Mart has decided to close various branches across the United States. Departure Hundreds of unemployed workers.

According to a statement issued by the company, Branches that have been closed are those that had “below-than-expected performance”. Multinational warehouse company He did not provide more details in this regard.

Among the countries affected by this decision are Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

the next, The full list of branches that close in each of the mentioned countries:

Arkansas

  • 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (pick-up-only concept)

Capital

  • 99 H Street NW, Washington

Georgia

  • 1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta
  • 835 MLK Jr Dr NW, Atlanta

fl

  • 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

Hawaii

  • 1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

Illinois

  • 17550 South Halsted Street, Homewood
  • 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
  • 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (pick-up concept only)
  • 1511 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia
  • 8431 S Stewart Ave, Chicago
  • 4720 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago
  • 2844 N. Broadway, Chicago
  • 2551 W. Cermak Road, Chicago

Indiana

  • 3701 Portage Road, South Bend

Minnesota

  • 1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center

New Mexico

  • 301 San Mateo Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Oregon

  • 4200 82nd Ave SE, Portland
  • 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Texas

  • 24919 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Washington

Wisconsin

  • 10330 W Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

Other mass layoffs in the United States

In addition to Walmart, the other companies with massive layoffs in 2023 are Alphabet, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Fox Media, I intend to go to Matrouh next month.

