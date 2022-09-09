Commitment to contribute to healthy environments of society – Official website of the government of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba

Creating a national movement for popular participation and promotion to highlight the importance of healthy environments and their impact on the health of residents, is the goal of Wellness Week to be held from 10-16 September and neighborhoods will be the work of the Centre.

Regarding the appointment, a letter from Carissa Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) acknowledged the importance of the neighborhoods in which we live and grow, and noted that this “It is an opportunity to strengthen the role of individuals in it two years after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Jose Moya, PAHO/WHO Representative in Cuba, also noted the importance of making use of these days in promoting health for the well-being of people and communities and emphasizing a positive vision of health. “Neighborhoods are important for promoting healthy living and creating social cohesion“The expert added.

The doctor said so The largest of the Antilles, together with the member states of the Pan American Health Organization, are committed to promoting healthy environments and facilitating community participation and empowerment as part of the Health Promotion Strategy and Plan of Action in the context of the 2019-2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“The environment is a priority for a healthy life and the promotion of well-being, as it includes the entire environment in which man develops, so people must maintain care of that environment“said Dr. Susana Suarez, Director of Environmental Health at the Ministry of Public Health.

He noted the impact of noise pollution, vector proliferation and risk factors for communicable and non-communicable diseases on people.

Theresa Lage, a methodologist at the National Institute of Sport, Physical Education and Recreation, highlighted the value of physical activity, and therefore sports and leisure activities in order to Avoid a sedentary lifestyle and promote proper lifestyles.

Wellness Week started in 2011 inspired by Caribbean Wellness DayIt is celebrated on the second Saturday of September. This year’s campaign bears its slogan, Our Neighborhood and Our Health, and is in line with the theme of World Health Day 2022.

During these days in Cuba, educational, scientific and educational activities will be carried out, community and government leaders will be trained, environmental sanitation measures and health, agricultural and cultural exhibitions will be carried out.



