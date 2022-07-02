Colima Newspaper

Saturday 02 July 2022, 9:22 AM

Research Professor, Alexandra Cristina Pita Gonzalez, who directs the University Center for Social Research (CUIS) at the University of Colima, has been elected to be part of the 2022-2024 Awards Committee of the Mexican Academy of Sciences (AMC), in the field of humanities.

He was elected through the electronic voting process and the results were announced during the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting held by the members of the Academy at the end of June.

she is a manager Journal of American Historyfrom the Inter-American Institute of Geography and History (PAIGH).

In an interview, Alexandra Beta, who has been part of the Mexican Academy of Sciences since 2015, commented that joining this committee “is an appreciation, first, by the Academy, because it decides who the nominees will be; later, by my colleagues, because they are the ones who evaluate you constructively.” on your resume and they consider you to be an objective and capable person to do the job.”

The researcher explained that this committee is charged with electing only one candidate per year “to be honored with the highest award granted by the Academy, which is dedicated to research by young scientists.

“Our job is to review all candidate files and determine who meets the award requirements.

He added, “It is an honor and at the same time a huge responsibility to choose the winner of the prize, because surely there is more than one good candidate, but there should be only one winner. So, you have to be very fair, analyze the files well, and understand what the scientific field in Mexico looks like. Today, what are its conditions, and how is it developing.

“Also understand the differences between regions and understand not only in theory who has the best influence, but in practice, how the humanities are developing in Mexico today.”

