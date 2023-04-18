Coachella receives a $1 million fine

he Coachella Music Festival He received a $1 million fine for exceeding the time limit allowed for performances at United Statebecause several artists performed after the agreed-upon time, and continued their performances until the wee hours of the morning.

According to the first reports, for the extra hours outside the contract, the festival organizers were fined $117,000, just over two million pesos, between the days of the past three weekends.

can read: Bad Bunny: “There’s Never Been Someone Like Me”

On Friday they were allowed to perform until one in the morning, while on Saturday and Sunday until midnight, but none of these days complied with the agreement for about half an hour: Friday 25 minutes, Saturday 22 minutes, Sunday 25 minutes.

Indio city official, CaliforniaHe explained that fines are due to agreements with Golden VoiceWhere it was stipulated that the daily fine for exceeding the first five minutes be 20 thousand dollars, but with every minute after the first five minutes after the curfew, it is an additional thousand dollars.

also: Carlos Vives announces a Latin American tour and is expecting a single from his next album

– One of the artists for whom the fine must be paid Frank Ocean, who started his concert very late, so after the show ended he said goodbye to his followers claiming that they had asked him to stop. “Guys, I was told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show.”