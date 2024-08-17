Civic organizations demand focus on Puerto Rico’s colonial problem during Democratic presidential convention

Chicago, Illinois. – System Right to Democracy He urged Democratic leadership this weekend to include the colonial situation and the lack of self-determination of US territories such as Puerto Rico in the debate on democracy at the Democratic presidential convention that begins on Monday.

“More than two million Puerto Ricans live in states that will compete in upcoming presidential elections and the U.S. Senate, Candidates and parties must recognize the importance of addressing the issues of self-determination and decolonization for Puerto Rico and other US territories.“, the Puerto Rican pointed out Adi Martinez RomanAssociate Director for Democratic Rights.

Neil WareThe organization’s co-director pointed out that beyond the government program, Democratic Party leaders want to acknowledge the lack of democracy in the states while raising the debate about democratic challenges in the United States.

“We want to see a more comprehensive approach… when we talk about democracy in America, people in the regions are often forgotten.”Weare said the word “democracy” will be heard hundreds of times during news and events at the conference, which runs through Thursday at the United Center in Chicago.

The government plan to be approved by the delegates to the presidential convention demonstrates the support of the Democratic Party. 2757 of the House of RepresentativesIt proposes a binding referendum on federal government between statehood, sovereignty and independence in free association, excluding current territorial status.

The plan includes an expression in favor of eliminating the Financial Oversight Board, which controls the finances of the island’s elected government. See also A message many Democrats want to hear

A survey conducted by the organization La Brega y Fuerza and IZQ Strategies for Right to Democracy reflected this. 39% of the 675 Puerto Ricans interviewed said they would vote for either candidate..

25% of those surveyed said they would be less interested in supporting a candidate for elective office if they took a stand in favor of self-determination and decolonization of the island. At 36%, that type of exposure would not affect their vote.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rican lawyer Manuel RiveraA letter from Puerto Ricans United in Action (PUA) was sent to Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jamie Harrison and Democratic delegates. The desire to resolve Puerto Rico’s colonial dilemma without a transfer of powers hinders the true process of self-determination.

“Any attempt to carry out a self-determination process while the territory continues under the absolute powers of Congress is like tying a dog with no hope of freely determining its destiny,” Rivera said in his letter, dated July 29.

Rivera urged the Democratic Party representatives to discuss the colonial situation with their local leaders.