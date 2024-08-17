August 17, 2024

Civic organizations demand focus on Puerto Rico’s colonial problem during Democratic presidential convention

Winston Hale August 17, 2024

Chicago, Illinois. – System Right to Democracy He urged Democratic leadership this weekend to include the colonial situation and the lack of self-determination of US territories such as Puerto Rico in the debate on democracy at the Democratic presidential convention that begins on Monday.

“More than two million Puerto Ricans live in states that will compete in upcoming presidential elections and the U.S. Senate, Candidates and parties must recognize the importance of addressing the issues of self-determination and decolonization for Puerto Rico and other US territories.“, the Puerto Rican pointed out Adi Martinez RomanAssociate Director for Democratic Rights.

Neil WareThe organization’s co-director pointed out that beyond the government program, Democratic Party leaders want to acknowledge the lack of democracy in the states while raising the debate about democratic challenges in the United States.

