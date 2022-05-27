Cinvestaf celebrates the graduation of its 16,000 graduates

The Center for Advanced Research and Studies (Cenvestaf) reported yesterday that the number of Masters of Science and Doctors who have graduated from that institution, since 1961, is now 16,000, after receiving their Master’s degree from student Beatriz Garcia Rodriguez from the department. Educational mathematics.

Beatrice Garcia developed the thesis “Teaching Mathematics in a Comprehensive High School: Five Cases of Third Grade Students with Special Educational Needs”, conducted under the supervision of Ignacio Garnica and Duvala.

Cinvestav was one of the first institutions in Mexico to focus its work on scientific research and high-speed student training. Its researchers have won the Prince of Asturias and three National Science and Arts Awards, among others.

The center began its work with four departments: Physics, Physiology, Biophysics, Neurosciences, Mathematics, and Electrical Engineering, offering five postgraduate courses. It currently houses 66 distinguished postgraduate courses recognized by the National Council for Science and Technology (CONASET), which have pioneered work in Mexico within the National Postgraduate System (SNP).

At the end of 2021, of the 66 postgraduate programs offered, 34 are identical to the Ph.D. Of these, 15 of those were considered qualified at the international level (CNI), that is, they fall in the highest rank compared to the best in the world, 14 are standardized, three are recently created and two are in development.

In the same period, out of 32 MSc degrees, 21 were assessed as CNI, seven are standardized, one is recently created and three are in development. In that period, the center graduated 594 male and female students, 345 master’s and 249 doctoral students, and the number of registered students reached 2,900.

The fact that all postgraduate courses at Cinvestav belong to the SNP registry and most are classified as internationally qualified, is considered a model for training new researchers; Its concept of new postgraduate courses is consistent and responds to the development of science or technology or the emergence of new disciplines serving emerging disciplines.

The strengths of Cinvestav’s postgraduate courses lie in the generation of new knowledge that is poured into students’ theses; In projects developed by its researchers, who maintain mobility with foreign institutions; Generate articles jointly with professors from recognized institutions and in their scientific or technological projects.

Cinvestaf alumni have spread throughout the country and abroad, to help form and/or strengthen research groups in national or foreign public and private institutions, particularly in Latin America.

They have also worked as researchers or in the formation of technology-based companies and have played an important role in designing public policies; In addition, they have influenced the improvement of public education by teaching at different levels, and enriching the training of professionals.

Cinvestav was a pioneer in scientific decentralization and today has a national presence with 10 offices, located in eight entities.

The first graduate of Cinvestaf was Francisco Thomas Ponce, a graduate of the mathematics department, followed by Bogdan Melnik, the first doctor to graduate from the physics department, and later Sylvia de Nemet, considered the first female doctor of mathematics in the country, trained at this center.

Currently, many of its graduates lead research groups or work in management positions at world-renowned institutions such as Stanford, California, Toronto, Jiangsu, Aalborg, Groningen or MIT, Max Planck, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and many international companies such as Nestlé or IBM, Intel, or BASF, to name a few.

Cinvestaf graduates approximately one graduate per day

It is estimated that at least 10 percent of national researchers have graduated from some postgraduate degree at Cinvestaf. Cinvestaf graduates an average of 262 graduate students per year, which means getting a new Doctor or Master of Science almost daily.

“Due to the nature of scientific research, it would be impossible to train a high-quality teacher or doctor of science if it was not part of a research project and this funding was required, as well as for scholarship holders to have adequate supplies,” Dr. José Muster told Crónica in December 2018, when he began his tenure. As current director of Cinvestav.